The African National Congress is making hefty promises to South Africans ahead of the 2024 elections season

The party has vowed to make service delivery one of its main priorities as part of the ANC's road to renewal

South Africans aren't impressed with the ANC's promises and have accused the ruling party of offering citizens lip service on the issue

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has recalibrated its priorities to Focus on service delivery in 2023.

The ANC has promised to prioritise service delivery in 2023, frustrating South Africans. Image: Darren Stewart & stock image

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told party supporters during the ANC's 111th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, 5 February, that 2023 would be the year of decisive action for the ruling party, The Witness reported.

Mbalula said that citizens couldn't care less about the outcome of the ANC's national elective conference in December and only cared about reliable services.

The ruling party's sudden fixation on delivering services forms part of the party's road to renewal, which President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined during the ANC's 8 January statement, EWN reported.

South Africans are tired of hearing the same old story from the ANC

Citizens are fed up with being served lip service by the ruling party, asking what the ANC has been doing for the past 29 years.

Here's what South Africans are saying:

Ben Denton commented:

"Spewing nonsense before election time as usual."

Mpumza Zondi Dlamini stated:

"Why 2023? After so many years of selfishness. Corruption and looting of funds for their own benefits... The ANC is a wicked, dangerous party."

Dave Frame claimed:

"I guess that’s an admission it hasn’t been a priority for the past few years then."

Lourens En Annelize Botes added:

"29 years too late."

Selena Govender said:

"Heard it all before every election starting with Mandela."

Leonard King asked:

"Because it's close to voting time? Whenever it gets close to this time they start bringing out the promises...Just saying."

Nick Jones exclaimed:

"Fat chance!! They have proven to everyone that they are not capable of running a raffle!"

Ruan Van Den Heever argued:

"The ANC are delusional to think anyone still believes in them, the Architects of Ruin!"

