Fikile Mbalula has spoken out against underperformance within the African National Congress while at the party's 111th birthday rally

The ANC secretary-general warned that party cadres who weren't willing to work would be dealt with swiftly

Mbalula also touched on loadshedding, stating that the energy crisis needs realistic action from the government

KWAZULU-NATAL - Secretary-General of the African National Congress Fikile Mbalula had some stern words for "lazy" party members who aren't interested in working.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula warned ANC cadres against being lazy and unwilling to work during the party's 111th birthday celebration. Image: Anesh Debiky & Rodger Bosch

Mbalula addressed party members at the ANC's 8 January birthday celebration in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, 5 February. The SG made it clear that underperformance would not be tolerated in the ANC.

Mbalula said:

"If you are not working, you are lazy. Go home and stay home, we don’t want lazy people this year."

The ANC SG added that the party was looking to instil hope in South African citizens and deliver on its promises, ensuring that people are served, SABC News reported.

Mbalula looks to "realistic action" to solve SA's never-ending energy crisis

During his address, Mbalula also touched on South Africa's deepening energy crisis, claiming that the lack of consistent electricity supply was the country's biggest problem.

The secretary-general said that realistic action needed to be taken to address loadshedding, Daily Maverick reported.

Mbalula reiterated the ANC's plan to declare a national State of Disaster to tackle the rolling blackouts, adding that funds need to be made available as a matter of urgency.

South Africans slam Fikile Mbalula's warning to lazy ANC members

People think that if all the lazy ANC members followed Mbalula's advice, there would be no one working in government.

Justin Krause commented:

"Well then, more than half of the ANC government must go."

Olwetu Gubevu Samka stated:

"He's also lazy, he should have vacated the transport department long ago."

Skhulu Nomafu suggested:

"All the ANC members who have been in Parliament these past five years need to stay at home."

Fana Sithole accused:

"The pot calling the kettle black..."

Katlego Maringa added:

"The arrogance of this man is so disgusting."

Slumbo Tammy claimed:

"All talk, looking for votes."

Kabelo Superlative Motaung said:

"Then the ANC should stay home, because you're a lazy bunch."

