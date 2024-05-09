A former South African Police Service member shared how he found himself in the middle of possession charges

The ex-cop explained that he saw the unfortunate situation as an opportunity to start a new life

The current author spent two out of the four years behind bars when he was supposed to serve additional time

A former police officer-turned-author shares the story of his arrest. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images, Briefly TV Life, YouTube

An ex-cop shared how he got caught up in illegal activities while still an employee of the government.

Speaking to Briefly TV Life, Dumisani Nyundu states that he served as a policeman for six years as a constable until 2008, when he was arrested. The former South African Police Service (SAPS) member was charged with possessing a Schedule 6 medicine.

He tells the publication:

"It is a legal medicine, but you must be certified once you carry it in a certain quantity. Illegally on the streets, it's used to manufacture h*roin and c*caine."

Dumisani also shared the following:

"I normally tell people that policemen are normal people like any other human being. Inside that uniform is a human being with normal desires... I was at that stage of not knowing that there might be repercussions."

Ex-cop shares how he tangled himself in drug smuggling

Dumisani explains that his involvement with the supply chain of the drug smuggling was not intentional, sharing that he believes peer pressure got to him:

"I was still young and wanted to prove myself... I was so short-minded. I saw it as an opportunity. I could take my millions, survive somewhere, and start my new life."

Along with two other cops, Dumisani says the group took the medicine under the false pretence that it was to be taken for an examination. However, he believes there was an informant among the crew.

Of the three suspects, Dumisani was the only one who went to prison. He adds that he was to serve 15 years in prison, but his time behind bars was reduced to four years. Due to good behaviour, the author only served two years and was placed on parole.

Dumisani says:

"In this business, we are dealing with the cartels. Those are the people who don't care about your life... In my middle 40s now, when I look back and think about me during 2008, I sometimes get a faster heartbeat. I say, 'Wow. What was it that I was doing?'"

Listen to Dumisani's story below:

