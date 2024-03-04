A member of the South African Police Service was arrested after he was caught with more than R200,000 worth of drugs in his possessions

The officer was on his way to another location in the Western Cape when the cops stopped him and nabbed him

South Africans were furious that the law enforcement officers of this country were becoming more lawless and criminal

WESTERN CAPE– A South African Police Service officer stationed at the Diep River police station in Cape Town was arrested after an assortment of drugs was found in his possession. South Africans were livid that a cop was found committing such a crime.

Western Cape cop found with drugs

According to IOL, the arrest took place on 2 March after the police were tipped off in the early hours of the morning of a taxi that was transporting illegal firearms. The cops pounced on the vehicle on the N1 at Beaufort West. When the police stopped him, they found drugs, over 2600 mandrax tablets worth over R226,000. The officer was charged and is expected to appear in court soon.

South Africans angry at the police officer

On Facebook, netizens were livid about the officer's conduct.

Faried Williams said:

"Do we still have a police force? Or thieves dumped into a blue uniform, given a gun and let loose?"

Velocity Meme said:

"There are more drug dealers who are still in uniform."

Seeletse Wa Motlase said:

"This mass recruitment without proper vetting will not assist at all."

Leon Van Breda said:

"Police are so blind."

