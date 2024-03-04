A man who lived with autism was found killed and his body dumped in the bushes

The man, from Cape Town, was well-known in his community, and it's believed he was stabbed to death

South Africans were livid by the gruesome murder and condemned it in the strongest possible terms

WESTERN CAPE– A man from Pelican Park in Cape Town in the Western Cape was brutally murdered, and his body was found on 1 March in the bushes a few metres from his house.

Autistic man murdered

According to Daily Voice, the man, Cameron Naidoo, was reported missing a day before he was found. CCTV footage revealed that Naidoo was walking with a familiar man towards a bush. After that, he was not seen alive again. When the community went on the hunt for his body, he was found in the bushes minutes after the search began.

When his body was found, he was tied with a black belt, and his cell phone was not with him. His heartbroken mother said he was supposed to begin an internship at a training programme he was part of. Community members were also saddened by his death.

His death infuriated netizens

South Africans on Facebook were moved to anger that an autistic person would be so brutally killed.

Keith Sauls said:

"It's too easy to take someone's life in this country because criminals know there are little to no consequences."

Shantelle Haynes Damon said:

"They do it because they get light sentences or bail, and jail is so comfy for them."

Mishkaah Mish said:

"The fact that this person knew and planned to kill him is heartbreaking."

Ingrid Domingo said:

"Today, innocent souls are killed for the fun of it."

Tania Hodgson asked:

"What evil lurks in this country?"

High school boy stabbed and killed in Limpopo

