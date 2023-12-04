A young woman allegedly went missing over the weekend in Bloemfontein, Free State

The South African Police Service revealed that the teenager's brother called her phone, and a man demanded ransom on the other line

Her body was recovered on 4 December, and South Africans complained about how unsafe Mzansi has become for women

16-Year-Old Machaka Radebe was found with a knife wound in her back after going missing. Image: Am_Bluejay

The country was heartbroken as the search for a missing young woman ended after her body was found. The 16-year-old went missing on Saturday, was reported on the same day and was found dead on 4 December. South Africans were shaken by her death and cried over the rate of women dying.

Bloemfontein teenager goes missing

According to the South African Police Service, 16-year-old Machaka Radebe from Bloemfontein in the Free State allegedly went missing on Saturday, 2 December. It was alleged that she and her brother were napping at home. The young man woke up and went to look for his sister, and when he could not find her, he called her phone. Her phone was answered by a man who allegedly demanded ransom money or else she would be killed.

The police in Bloemspruit reportedly received intel about a body which was dumped in a field. Cops investigated and found the girl had a knife wound in her back. She was certified dead on the scene, and the police are investigating.

South Africans fear for women's safety

Netizens commenting on the Facebook post questioned the senselessness of the crime.

Sivuyile Sivs Nogabe asked:

“How do these people get away with such atrocities so easily? Oh, Lord, have mercy and may her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Eric Blessing Leisa added:

“We need to stand up as a community otherwise, this will escalate.”

Vuyisile Mavuya was hurt.

“Sincere condolences to the family, friends and school.”

Tshidiso Lawrence Motsuane remarked:

“Yoh, some people are heartless, shame.”

DK Diseko asked

“Can the saps at least start patrolling 24/7 because we truly feel unsafe now?”

Manana Angy Staat observed:

“I can’t imagine the fear of that child while all of this was happening to her.”

