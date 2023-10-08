A man and his fiancée's lifeless bodies were discovered in the Tlhotlhokwe village of Limpopo on Saturday

The police in Mokwakwaila have launched both a murder case and an inquest docket following the tragic discovery

The news of the chilling deaths disturbed many South Africans and many expressed their shock on social media

LIMPOPO- The police from Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen responded to a distressing situation involving a man and his fiancée found dead in the bushes in Tlhotlhokwe village on a Saturday.

Police alerted to murder scene

The woman, Pulane Moremi, had visible wounds on her forehead, while her fiancé, a 70-year-old named Gilbert Rabothata, was discovered hanging from a tree.

According to TimesLIVE, the police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba, shared that they received a report on Saturday about the discovery of the bodies.

He said that upon their arrival, they found a woman with injuries on her forehead and signs of bleeding from her ears and nose. They also found a man hanging from a tree at the scene.

Son discovers bodies

Ledwaba mentioned that the son of the deceased man allegedly went looking for his father when he didn't return home. The son searched for his father in nearby bushes, discovered the lifeless bodies and promptly reported this to the police.

Ledwaba added that they are investigating a case of potential murder and an inquest docket has been opened to understand the circumstances behind the couple's deaths.

Citizens concerned about crime in SA

See some of the comments below:

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze said:

"South Africa is a crime scene."

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame commented:

"Limpopo is worse now."

Tshepiso Makutle stated:

"That man killed his fiancée and hung himself."

Sunday Kgatla commented:

"My neighbouring village getting known for the wrong reasons. Saddened indeed. Hope the real reason comes to light."

Mokgethwa Kgalalelo added:

"Now that we are going towards the elections it is going to be worse because some will have to appease their gods by sacrificing many."

Owen Ripinda stated:

"Our province is cursed."

