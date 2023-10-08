The police are actively pursuing six suspects who robbed a Johannesburg congregation at gunpoint

The daring robbery resulted in the tragic killing of a visiting pastor and other congregants suffered gunshot wounds

Authorities have ramped up their efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects responsible for this terrifying incident

Prophet Dwayne Gordon was killed during a church robbery in Newlands, Johannesburg. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @A_C_D_P

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng police are on the hunt for six suspects who committed a violent robbery during a church service in Newlands, Johannesburg.

Church robbery turns fatal

This shocking incident occurred on Friday and involved the tragic shooting death of a visiting pastor, Prophet Dwayne Gordon, who was a guest speaker at the Eagles Christian Centre.

The gunmen brazenly stormed into the church, terrorising the congregation. They not only robbed the churchgoers of their possessions but also opened fire, resulting in the injuring of three people. Sadly, Prophet Gordon lost his life due to the gunshot wounds he sustained.

Police investigate murder

The police are taking this matter very seriously and opened a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder, reported SABCNews.

Robbery horrifies SA

This horrifying event has shaken the community and raised concerns about safety.

See some of the comments below:

Solly Cody said:

"I wish these small boys could try some church in Limpopo. I want to see if they are real shooter."

Elvezo Gabriels wrote:

"Definitely planned."

Artea Luckie Dibela stated:

"We are in a movie I tell you. Who gets robbed iceku ka thixo?"

C'pho Maleka mentioned:

"Maybe the visiting pastor wanted to impress the congregation by trying to fight off the criminals."

Jambase Tsipa shared:

"I saw the video. I sometimes wonder if some of these pastors are not living double lives."

