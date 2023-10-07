A Johannesburg church congregation, Eagle Christian Centre, was not able to get through a peaceful service as tragedy struck

The ministry based in Gauteng was targeted by gunmen who took advantage of the night service at Eagle Christian Centre.

Mzansi netizens shared their thought after seeing the details about the crime at a Johannesburg church

A church based in Newland Johannesburg, Eagle Christian Centre, fell victim to armed thieves. The damage the gunmen inflicted was disturbing.

A Johannesburg church in Newland was robbed by armed thieves who killed one person and hurt others. Image: Gallo Images /Rodger Shagam

Source: Getty Images

The shootout at Eagle Christian Centre made people reflect on the rampant crime in South Africa. SAPS are looking to make headway to solve who is responsible for traumatising the whole church.

Gauteng church robbed mid-service

A church gathering turned sour after gunmen robbed a church in session. eNCA reported that one person died and two were wounded during the robbery.

Church members traumatised on camera

eNCA reported that the robbery was recorded during a live stream. Children were held at gunpoint, and the traumatising footage was removed online.

The publication reports that the thieves took off with valuables, including cell phones. SAPS are yet to make any progress finding the thieves.

Church robbery has SA losing hope

Online users admitted that committing a crime in a church was disturbing. Many complained that crime was out of control.

Wayne Pounadu said:

"What is wrong with us human beings? Places of worship, you rob. This is why there is so much turmoil in the world. We are to blame."

Ronald Ronns Ncube wrote:

"I wish to ask what robbers would want in church. But I know I'm going to be bashed! I wish to ask why churches include money in the church. Tithe? Where does it go to? We know all these churches don't donate anything for a good cause."

Bongani Mgubela commented:

"There's no such thing as a sanctuary in SA."

Peter Still said:

"Do not forget the barbaric slaughter of many worshippers in St James Church Kenilworth by barbaric, savage, cannibalistic P. A.C. members some years ago. ...Those arrested were let out serving half of the sentence. Guess what my punishment would have been?"

Ntaoleng Moreko added:

"This is now happening more often. Robbers went into a colleague of mine's church and robbed them of their belongings."

Sharon Shamiso Mpofu was horrified:

"Lord have mercy."

Brazen criminals rob a church during a live stream, leaving Mzansi stunned

Briefly News previously reported that criminals in South Africa truly know no bounds. A group of brazen criminals armed with guns entered a church with the intention of stealing.

In a video shared online, a criminal casually walked into a church while the pastor was giving a sermon during a livestream and robbed the preacher while he stood at the pulpit.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)'s spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the incident occurred at a church on Spring Road in Tea Estate, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday night, 27 July.

Source: Briefly News