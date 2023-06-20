Residents in Diepsloot have taken to the streets on day two of a volatile protest against rampant crime in the area

As the protesters barricaded roads and set fire to homes and shops, a clash broke out with South African Police Service officers

The angry residents have called President Cyril Ramaphosa to go to Diepsloot to address their concerns

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The streets of Diepsloot, Johannesburg, have been engulfed by burning tires and angry residents protesting high crime levels they claim have turned the area into a warzone.

Diepsloot residents have barricaded and set fire to streets in protest of rampant crime in the area. Image: @ntwaagae/Twitter & GUILLEM SARTORIO/Getty Images

Source: UGC

While the community has complained about the lack of police visibility, Tuesday, 20 June, the second day of the protest, is different. The area is filled with South African Police Service officers leading to a clash with protesting residents, Kaya 959 reported.

Even though police reportedly opened fire on the protestor, it has not damped their resolve, and they have vowed to continue their protest until their concerns are heard.

Videos of Diepsloot protest circulate on social media

The area has descended into chaos, with protestors setting fire to shops and homes where they claimed criminals were being harboured.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Multiple roads have also been barricaded with large rocks and an array of burning debris.

Twitter user @ntwaagae posted videos of the protest:

Residents demand President Cyril Ramaphosa visit Diepsloot to address concerns

The residents have taken the route of a volatile to get the attention of President Cyril. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, one resident pleaded with Ramaphosa to come to the area and address the rampant crime in the community.

"Mr President, we are begging you, we are your people. You are from Ukraine and Russia, you tried your best... Diepsloot people are living like people in Ukraine, we are dying day in and day out. It is enough."

South Africans react to the crime protest in Diepsloot

Below are some comments:

@moumelelo said:

"Much respect for Diepsloot residents. They tried to follow the right channels, now it's up to them to help themselves."

@ChimCham7 implored

"Cde @CyrilRamaphosa, can you go to meet the communities of Diepsloot?!"

@RRespawned asked:

"Is there ever a time when there’s not a riot at Diepsloot."

@Jaco62572613 said:

"Blame the ANC voters."

Tshwane residents vow to intensify anti-illegal immigrant protest despite clash with Marabastad community

Earlier, Briefly News reported t of Tshwane residents have promised to intensify their week-long protest against illegal immigrants in Marabastad, Pretoria.

The protests kicked off on Monday, 19 June, and are expected to continue throughout the week as disgruntled residents voice their concerns.

However, trouble brewed during Monday's protests when the community in Marabastad rallied against the protestor and chased them out of the area. The Marabastad community accused the protestors of targeting legal immigrants and South Africans during their protest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News