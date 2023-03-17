Protest action has broken out in some parts of the country, leaving many concerned about their safety

In a video clip shared on social media, some protesting residents attempted to barricade a busy roadway

Netizens expressed anger over the strikes, with many saying the energy should be directed at the government

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - Citizens are calling for unity ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

Protest action has broken out in some parts of the country. Image: Getty image & @selbyletsoalo2

Source: Getty Images

This comes after videos of citizens blocking roadways with crates, and boulders began emerging on social media. Many have expressed concerns over the protests.

In a video clip shared on TikTok by @selbyletsoalo2, citizens can be seen attempting to barricade a traffic-packed road with crates. People could also be seen yelling at each other in the video.

Angry motorists attempted to remove the crates before citizens began laying on them. One driver was not deterred by the person using their body to stop traffic and drove on top of the crate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Meanwhile, Crisis24 reported that protestors blocked Allandale Road in Midrand on Friday, 17 March. The protest is believed to be fuelled by prolonged water shortages.

According to the publication, the protest action is expected to affect the M1 and M18 highways. Security presence was heightened in the area.

Mzansi calls for end to in-fighting

Khutso Maphosa said:

“I never understood this concept, the real culprits are sitting in parliament sleeping on our taxes and stealing. we are busy fighting each other - WAKE UP!”

JoJo Nel commented:

“Fighting the locals instead of the real villains...government and its president.”

Prettie BJ wrote:

“Why are they blocking the road though?”

Shilton Govender posted:

“The government is laughing at us while they enjoy their fat salary, big house, running water solar electric while we fight.”

Mafiose P. added:

“We fighting against each other than fighting the government sadly.”

National shutdown: Cyril Ramaphosa says anarchy and disorder won’t be tolerated ahead of EFF’s mass protest

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence on the Economic Freedom Fighters’ imminent national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 16 March, Ramaphosa said that government will not tolerate disorder and anarchy in South Africa.

The president revealed SA’s security forces would be deployed to defend non-protesting citizens during Monday’s mass protest, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News