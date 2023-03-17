President Cyril Ramahosa has finally responded to rumours that violence will ensue during the EFF's national shutdown

The president said SA's security forces stand ready to protect citizens from anarchy and disorder

EFF leader Julius Malema told members and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully but not hesitate to defend themselves against violence

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence on the Economic Freedom Fighters' imminent national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says security forces will protect citizens from threats of violence and intimidation during the EFF's national shutdown. Image: Brenton Geach & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at a media briefing at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 16 March, Ramaphosa said that government will not tolerate disorder and anarchy in South Africa.

The president revealed SA's security forces would be deployed to defend non-protesting citizens during Monday's mass protest, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramaphosa said:

"Those who want to protest, by all means, you protest peacefully. But if you are going to restrict the rights of other people, if you are going to coerce them, if you are going to intimidate them and unleash violence, our security forces are going to defend the people of South Africa.”

With the EFF organising the protest to call for Ramaphosa's resignation, among other things, the president said the only way to get him out of office was by voting him out.

Julius Malema tells EFF members and supporters to defend themself against police intimidation during national shutdown

The move comes after the EFF and its supporters have been accused of threatening people and businesses who opt out of the national shutdown with violence and intimidation.

During a press conference on Wednesday, 15 March, EFF leader Julius Malema told his party members and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during the mass protest.

However, the leader also called on fighters to defend themselves and give back two times what they get if they are met with force from police and private security.

Bheki Cele and Fanni Masemola give officers marching orders ahead of EFF's national shutdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola gave scores of South African National Police officers their marching orders at a parade ahead of the shutdown, News24 reported.

Cele told the marching officers that amid threats to some citizens, SAPS has a duty to fill police vans with protestors who break the law. Similarly, Masemola told officers to uphold the rule of law and maintain stability during the shutdown.

South Africans divided by Ramaphosa's show of force ahead the national shutdown

While some believe deploying security forces is necessary to keep the peace, others think it's overkill.

Below are some comments:

@ThivhilaeliMk2 said:

"The right to protest is inviolable, as long as it does not impinge on the rights of others."

@skjagg asked:

"Then why did you allow the looting in 2021?"

@Pulie24991640 accused:

"The president and Bheki Cele are going to provoke the EFF members. Why bring in the army when you know the protest is going to be peaceful? They're not telling the country the truth."

@princecloete commended:

"Unlike July 2021, this time around, the security cluster seems more organised and alert."

@Who_flungdung claimed:

"The government doesn't like competition."

Fikile Mbalula questions EFF’s pro-poor stance, says national shutdown will affect the impoverished the most

Earlier, Briefly News reported that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula poked holes in the Economic Freedom Fighters' pro-poor stance ahead of the party's national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

Speaking at the media briefing, Mbalula said that the group that would pay the ultimate price for the protest would be South Africa's most vulnerable, the poor.

Mbalula said:

"Big businesses in this country will not be affected. The poorest of the poor in this country who are actually struggling as we speak in this economy are going to suffer with that shutdown."

Source: Briefly News