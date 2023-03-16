The South African National Defence Force will be ready and waiting in the event of violence during the EFF's national shutdown

The EFF has vowed to shut the entire country down in protest of loadshedding and to force Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation

Thandi Modise and Bheki Cele have promised that the SANDF and heavy police visibility will prevent intimidation and violence during the protests

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Thandi Modise said government would not be caught off--guard by the EFF national shutdown like it was by the 2021 July riots.

Defence Minister Thando Modise says the SANDF has been placed on standby to prevent a repeat of the 2021 July riots. Image: Michal Fludra & Brenton Geach

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, 16 March, Modise said the South African National Defence force had been placed on standby in the event that there is any violence during the shutdown on Monday, 20 March, eNCA reported.

EFF shutdown divides different sectors of South Africa

The Economic Freedom Fighters' have organised the nationwide protest to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and force an end to loadshedding.

The mass action has divided all sectors of society. While the EFF has garnered support from organisations like the ATM, UDM and Saftu, the Democratic Alliance, businesses and taxi associations, Santaco has vehemently condemned the national shutdown.

Bheki Cele says the security cluster will ensure national shutdown doesn't affect day-to-day business

Members of the Red Berets have also been accused of threatening businesses, workers and learners with intimidation should they choose to go to work or school on Monday, News24 reported.

The ministers in the security cluster, including Modise and Police Minister Bheki Cele, have vowed that Monday will be business as usual despite the EFF's promise to shut the entire country down.

Cele said:

"We assure every citizen that they must and should go on with their business as usual without any fear from anyone. The security cluster is fully prepared and will deal with any disruption caused by this protest action."

South Africans debate the deployment of SANDF during EFF's national shutdown

While some welcomed the SANDF's intervention, government has been criticised for planning to use the army against citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

Below are some comments:

@SoulFood87 praised:

"This is a great move."

@IAmLungani

"Eeh, military on standby against its own citizens, that's bad."

@Nomps43952559 added:

"Maybe this is what the CIA was warning us about. At least this time they'll be on time, unlike the July unrest."

@thokozani_gmd cautioned:

"This is the same reason this protest will turn into violence."

@Billtheebutcher claimed:

"All dictators start using the army to suppress the public."

@El123V agreed:

"The army needs to be visible on Monday."

@algo_ghost

"Dictator state."

Julius Malema says EFF’s national shutdown will be peaceful, Mzansi disagrees: “This will be a first”

In another story, Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema claims the national shutdown will be peaceful.

The protest planned for Monday, 20 March, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, deal with loadshedding and tackle crime in the country. Despite concerns suggesting the shutdown will be violent, Malema said EFF members would engage in a peaceful protest.

The EFF leader called for police to arrest those who engage in criminal activities during the shutdown. According to EWN, Malema also scoffed at political parties claiming the EFF is calling for supporters to destroy infrastructure.

