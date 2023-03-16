Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema discussed the national shutdown during a media briefing

Malema said the party’s planned protest would not be violent and called for police to arrest those breaking the law

Despite the remarks, many social media users are wary of the party’s intentions, saying they are never peaceful

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema claims the national shutdown will be peaceful.

Julius Malema called for police to arrest those using the EFF’s national shutdown for criminal acts. Image: J. Countess

The protest planned for Monday, 20 March, calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign, deal with loadshedding and tackle crime in the country. Despite concerns suggesting the shutdown will be violent, Malema said EFF members will engage in a peaceful protest.

The EFF leader called for police to arrest those who engage in criminal activities during the shutdown. According to EWN, Malema also scoffed at political parties claiming the EFF is calling for supporters to destroy infrastructure.

The Red Berets leader said the protest would not be an opportunity for people to loot shops. He encouraged shop owners to close their businesses to be safe.

Malema also called for law enforcement officials to arrest those who damage property. He added that the party does not have a history of violence at its events.

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told JacarandaFM that no acts of lawlessness would be tolerated. She added that it is also the EFF’s responsibility to ensure demonstrators abide by the law.

Mzansi not convinced that EFF’s national shutdown would be peaceful

Karen du Toit said:

“Politicians’ promises are like unicorns - seeing is believing!”

Jean Dymond commented:

“Let's wait for the 'peaceful' day.”

Bruce Cooks wrote:

“So he wants to bring the country to a standstill… peacefully?!”

Reva Barendse posted:

“Nothing, absolutely nothing, the EFF does is peaceful.”

Karen Velthuis added:

“This will be a first. Nothing the EFF does is peaceful.”

