Who is Marlen P? All you need to know about Anthony Davis' wife

Marlen P is a well-known celebrity spouse, model, internet sensation and media face from the Dominican Republic. She rose to the limelight because of her association with Anthony Davis, a famous social media star and basketball player. Interestingly, Marlene P is a reserved person. Nonetheless, her biograph unpacks unknown facts about her life.

Marlen P and Anthony Davis at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Marlen P's life is quite a mystery. She rose to the limelight as the other half of Anthony Davis. However, she has been careful not to let the spotlight into her personal life. How she strikes this balance is still a puzzle.

Marlen P's biography

Who is Marlen P? She is a social media sensation, celebrity wife and media face. She traces her roots back to the Dominican Republic and is the wife of Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis is an American professional basketball player affiliated with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marlen P's full name

Marlen prefers to have her life under the wraps. Therefore, not much is known about her family or full name. However, on Instagram, she is Marlen Davis.

Marlen P's age

Not much is known about Marlen P's parents or her date of birth. However, she is reported to have been born in Los Angeles, The United States. However, she has Dominican Republican roots.

Details of Marlen P's birthday are still a puzzle. Most people assume she is in her mid or late twenties.

What ethnicity is Marlen P?

She is of Dominican ancestry. Marlen P's ancestry has been a subject of debate for the longest time because of her looks. However, she acknowledged the speculations by confirming through the bio of her private Instagram account.

She is also an avid Christian.

Marlen P's height

She is 5 feet 5 inches, while her husband is 6 feet 10 inches tall. Her black hair and black eye complement her athletic body.

Marlen P and Anthony Davis

Marlen P Davis and Anthony Davis on their wedding. Photo: @Kentuckuy Sports Radio

Source: Getty Images

It is not officially known how and when the couple met or even started dating. Certain sources allege that they met in 2016, while others claim they started dating in 2017. However, they made their first public appearance in 2020.

In 2017, Marlen P and Anthony Davis hosted a baby shower for their only child, Nala. They posed for photos at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2020. According to sources, the couple is engaged. Other sources allege that Davis and Marlen P rented a $14 million mansion in Bel Air, where they live.

On 18th September, Tim Frazier, Anthony Davis' friend and fellow basketball player, shared a video of Anthony and his wife-to-be during their rehearsal dinner. According to the Instagram uploads, Marlen P and Anthony Davis might have tied the knot in 2021. So far, none of them has posted anything in that line or confirmed the speculations.

Marlen P's daughter

Marlene P and Anthony Davis' only child is called Nala. She celebrated her fourth birthday in November 2021.

What does Marlen P do?

What does Marlen P do for a living? It is unclear what she does for a living. Some sources allege she is a stay at home mum. However, others claim that she works as a designer and has decorated the couple's mansion in Bel Air.

Marlen P's net worth

Details of her profession are unknown, and she has never mentioned anything concerning her profession. There is no information about her net worth.

It is interesting how Marlen P chose to live her life off the noise that is social media. Anthony Davis, her alleged spouse, shares snippets of their life on his social media accounts. Nonetheless, he respects her privacy and decision to live a quiet and peaceful life away from social media. However, he shares photos of their daughter Nala.

