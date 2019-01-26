UNISA application for 2023: deadlines, requirements, all you need to know

The University of South Africa (UNISA) is among the top-ranking higher learning institutions in the country and on the continent. It stands out as a focal centre of academic excellence for learners seeking world-class education. Sending a UNISA application is relatively easy. Every year, the university receives thousands of applications.

A group of people on their graduation day.

Source: UGC

Are you interested in joining UNISA to pursue your higher learning studies? The institution offers a wide range of courses at various levels of academic learning. If you meet the minimum requirements, send a UNISA application to secure a slot at the institution.

UNISA application for 2023: Everything you should know

You can pursue multiple UNISA courses, depending on your passion and interests. These range from certificate to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The university launched the UNISA application tool to make the process faster and more convenient for local and international applicants. Using the tool is preferable to sending hard copies of your documents.

The institution offers fair access to higher learning education and has a zero-tolerance policy on inequalities. Learn more about the deadlines and requirements for 2023.

UNISA applications for 2023

The portal was opened for admission into the 2023 academic programmes in September 2022. Below are the official deadlines. Note that some have already passed.

Academic level Opening date Deadline Higher Certificate 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Advanced Certificate 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Diploma 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Advanced Diploma 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Undergraduate Degree 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Honours Degree 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Postgraduate Diploma 1st September 2022 14th September 2022 (elapsed) Mater's 11th September 2022 14th November 2022 (ongoing) PhD 11th September 2022 14th November 2022 (ongoing)

NB: From the table above, it is apparent that UNISA applications in 2022 are open but strictly for Masters programmes. UNISA applications for the second semester in 2022 are already closed. Successful applicants will start learning in the 2023 academic year.

Application requirements

Before applying for a slot at the institution, ensure you meet the following requirements.

You must meet the statutory and college admission requirements for your qualification(s) of interest.

You must meet the minimum academic points score for your qualification(s) of interest.

You must have a valid e-mail address and phone number.

You must have scanned supporting documents.

Supporting documents

The supporting documents you must attach are listed below.

Copies of your academic qualifications

Copy of your ID document or passport

Copy of your marriage certificate or divorce decree, if applicable

Sworn translations of documents if they are not in English or Afrikaans

Four students talking outside a campus building.

Source: UGC

Application process

The process is relatively simple using the application tool provided by the university.

Head to the university website and click Apply on the homepage.

on the homepage. A list of options will pop up on the screen. Click the qualification you wish to pursue.

Read the information, then click Start the Process .

. Read the information, then click Proceed .

. Read the information, then scroll back to the top and click Are you certain about your career?

Read the information, then scroll back to the top and click Choose or find your qualification .

. Select your qualification by college or level.

Choose the qualification you wish to pursue. You will find all admission requirements for your programme of interest here. Confirm you meet the minimum entry criteria.

Click Apply for admission, then Apply Online.

then If you already have a student number, click Yes . If not, click No .

. If not, click . Fill in your details and follow the prompts.

Once you complete the forms, you will be prompted to upload the supporting documents.

NB: If your application for admission is incomplete, you will have to re-apply during the next application period.

How to check your UNISA application status

To check your UNISA application status in 2022, visit the application tool. Enter your UNISA application login details to see the status.

The details needed will include your student number, surname, first name, and your date of birth. Note that the institution may take up to three months to review your documents, so exercise patience.

UNISA application fee

All prospective students who apply online must pay a non-refundable fee of R125. This amount can be transferred electronically or deposited into the university’s bank account at any First National Bank (FNB) and ABSA Bank branches.

You should use the student number you receive from the university and the application fee reference number when remitting the amount. Cash is not accepted at any office.

Three men studying together.

Source: UGC

How long does Unisa take to process applications?

The University of South Africa may take up to three months to review your documents because it receives thousands of forms yearly. Once reviewed, the institution will offer feedback on whether your application was accepted or rejected.

Is UNISA open for 2023 applications?

The university is open for applications for Masters and PhD programmes until 14th November 2022. Applications for all other programmes closed on 14th October 2022.

Are applications for 2023 open?

Yes, you can apply for Masters and PhD programmes only for the 2023 academic year.

Is UNISA open for 2022 applications?

No, the university is not accepting forms for the 2022 academic year. The 2022 academic year is almost ending, meaning no new intakes are possible.

Which courses are still available at UNISA for 2023?

Hundreds of courses are still available at UNISA for the 2023 academic year. If you are interested in joining the institution, visit its official website to view the complete list of available programmes.

If you desire world-class education, you should send your UNISA application for consideration for a slot. Applications for Masters and doctoral studies are ongoing for the 2023 academic year.

