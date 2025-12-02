What is the Central Application Clearing House? Quick guide for SA students

Choosing the right college fit for you can be an intimidating process, and students may miss application deadlines without realising it. Thankfully, the Central Application Clearing House is a government-run service that helps show students all available spots at tertiary learning institutions in a few simple steps.

Key takeaways

The Central Application Clearing House is an online portal that takes application stress away from the learner by finding all available university spots at the time that align with their educational results.

The application process is done in a few simple steps online, but students may also request assistance via SMS.

The Central Application Clearing House is a free service

The Central Application Clearing House (CACH) is a smooth service that assists students who did not manage to get a place in a tertiary education institution following the standard application cycle.

The service is free of charge, and compares one's Grade 12 results to available spots at private institutions, TVET colleges and other universities. The process does not guarantee admission, but informs students which learning institutions have unfilled spaces, all in one place.

Multiple institutions use CACH to streamline the application process

Many public learning institutions in the post-school education and training system utilise this online portal, which includes, but is not limited to:

Central University of Technology

Sol Plaatje University

Rhodes University

Sefako Makgatho Health Science University

Vaal University of Technology

University of the Western Cape

Tshwane University of Technology

University of Limpopo

Applying for CACH online is the simplest method

You can submit a CACH application both online, or via SMS, by texting your ID and name to 31629 and waiting for a callback from the organisation. However, the best method is via online application on their website, with the following steps being the simplest to follow:

Step 1 : Visit the CACH website and navigate to the CACH application portal.

: Visit the CACH website and navigate to the CACH application portal. Step 2 : Search for the 'learner sign-up' section on the homepage once you have signed into the website's homepage.

: Search for the 'learner sign-up' section on the homepage once you have signed into the website's homepage. Step 3 : Select the 'Sign up online now' button to begin the process.

: Select the 'Sign up online now' button to begin the process. Step 4 : Enter identifying details, including your ID number for South African students, or passport number for international students.

: Enter identifying details, including your ID number for South African students, or passport number for international students. Step 5 : Complete the application form and ensure you have attached all relevant supporting documents, such as your high school qualification.

: Complete the application form and ensure you have attached all relevant supporting documents, such as your high school qualification. Step 6 : Confirm that all of the relevant details included are accurate, and there are no errors.

: Confirm that all of the relevant details included are accurate, and there are no errors. Step 7: Submit your application and await results.

CACH online applications for 2026 are not open yet. The application period opens on January 19, 2026, and closes on March 31, 2026, giving students the chance to see if their preferred college has open spots.

Which varsity is still open for 2025 applications?

Most universities are no longer open for 2025 applications as the academic year is almost over. However, you may contact institutions that are known for accepting later applications, including:

The University of the Western Cape

Walter Sisulu University

The University of Johannesburg

How long does it take for students to perform a CACH status check?

The process can be instantaneous if done via SMS, as it requires minimal details. The online process only takes as long as it takes for a student to fill out the application form.

SMS is instant, as it involves inputting your ID number to view existing offers. However, the time it takes to receive an offer after signing up for the service varies, as institutions make their own decisions and contact applicants directly.

Is the CACH function available throughout the year?

Although the service aims to help students find available spots during late applications, it is only available throughout a certain period. It opens for sign-ups annually in January following the release of NSC results. It closes at the end of March, which is when most public colleges open.

You can contact the government educational agency in multiple ways, including the general CACH call centre via the toll-free helpline 0800 356 635 or 0860 690 722. Alternatively, students can get someone to contact them back but SMS ing their name and ID number to 31629.

Final word

The Central Application Clearing House, also known commonly as CACH, offers students the ability to see all vacant university spots with a few clicks of a finger. The service saves students time and effort in looking at each tertiary learning institution's availability individually, as well as the extra stress of finding an open spot before applications close.

