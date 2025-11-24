Maluti TVET College courses, requirements, and application guide

Maluti TVET College is a tertiary institution that offers students hands-on education through a practical and theoretical academic teaching approach. As a government institution, the college is also considered more affordable than private colleges.

Maluti TVET College was established in 2008 and is a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution that falls under South Africa's Department of Higher Education and Training.

that falls under South Africa's Department of Higher Education and Training. Students choose the institution thanks to its blend of practical and theoretical learning, offering NATED (N1-N6) and National Certificate (Vocational) programmes.

Maluti TVET College's course requirements vary depending on the course, but most require either a Grade 9 report or higher, NQF Level 1, or ABET Level 4.

Maluti TVET College is located in the Free State

There are eight Maluti TVET College campuses located within the Free State, with the main campus being in Phuthaditjhaba. The eight campuses are located in the following areas within the province:

Main Campus (Tshiya campus): Mampoi Road, Phuthaditjhaba

Mampoi Road, Phuthaditjhaba Sefikeng Campus: 107, Rosedale, Harrismith

107, Rosedale, Harrismith Bethlehem Campus: Wessels Street, Bethlehem

Wessels Street, Bethlehem Lere la Tshepe Campus: Tseki Village, Poelong

Tseki Village, Poelong Kwetlisong Campus: Riverside, Phuthaditjhaba

Riverside, Phuthaditjhaba Bonamelo Campus: Stadium Road, Phuthaditjaba

Stadium Road, Phuthaditjaba Itemoheleng Campus: Mampoi Road, Phuthaditjhaba

Mampoi Road, Phuthaditjhaba Harrismith Campus: Intabazwe Corridor, Harrismith

The college offers NATED (N1-N6) and National Certificate (Vocational) programmes

Maluti TVET College is registered with Umalusi and QCTO and accredited by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), offering a selection of NATED (N1-N6) and National Certificate (Vocational) programmes.

These help students qualify for multiple high-demand industries, which include business, hospitality, and engineering. The college is also known for its specific skills training, which includes common high-demand skills such as:

Welding

Boiler-making

Panel beating

Motor mechanics

The college also maintains partnerships with other institutions and Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) to offer its students a comprehensive learning experience.

Maluti TVET College's application process is quick and easy

If you are interested in studying at the institution, you can apply online via the following simple steps:

Step 1 : Visit Maluti TVET College's official website and select 'Menu'.

: Visit Maluti TVET College's official website and select 'Menu'. Step 2 : Utilise the college's student registration portal and read all of the information on the webpage.

: Utilise the college's student registration portal and read all of the information on the webpage. Step 3 : Complete the compulsory placement test that will help the institution put you in a suitable programme; however, you can still mention your preference.

: Complete the compulsory placement test that will help the institution put you in a suitable programme; however, you can still mention your preference. Step 4 : Complete the online application form after completing the placement test, as both are mandatory.

: Complete the online application form after completing the placement test, as both are mandatory. Step 5 : Ensure you have copies of the necessary supporting documentation, including a copy of your birth certificate or ID, as well as your secondary education results.

: Ensure you have copies of the necessary supporting documentation, including a copy of your birth certificate or ID, as well as your secondary education results. Step 6: Confirm all of the information has been included and is correct before submitting your application.

The minimum requirements for entry-level courses are usually an NQF Level 1 qualification or a Grade 9 pass. For higher-level programmes, an NC(V) Level 4 pass or a Grade 12 pass is required.

Applicants also need a certified copy of their ID and proof of results, and specific programmes require a higher minimum percentage of results for fundamental subjects. It is best to confirm what your chosen field of study's minimum requirements are with a consultant before moving forward.

Maluti TVET College is no longer open for 2026 applications

Unfortunately, applications for 2026 are closed, as the application period was between September 1 and 30, 2025. 2027 applications will open around the same time next year, so it is best to apply as early as possible and contact a consultant via the tertiary institution's official website or contact details.

Frequently asked questions

The TVET college is a top choice for students in the area looking for practical and theoretical education for high-demand jobs at a more affordable rate than private tertiary institutions. Although the main focus is on skilled practical fields, there is a plethora of courses to choose from. You can also contact a consultant for help in choosing the right field of study for you.

Which courses does Maluti TVET College offer?

Maluti TVET College courses are extensive, but some fields include:

Civil, electrical and mechanical engineering (separately)

Bricklaying

Boilermaking

Welding

Panel beating

Marketing

Tourism

Financial management

Office administration

Administration

Educare (NATED)

Information technology (NCV)

The easiest way to contact the college is via telephone, with the institution's central office number, 058 713 6100, as the first point of contact. Alternatively, you may call the head office via 058 303 1722 or 058 303 2156, or specific branches via the following details:

Main Campus (Phuthaditjhaba): 087 941 3587 or 058 713 0612

087 941 3587 or 058 713 0612 Sefikeng Campus: 087 941 6408 or 058 713 6064

087 941 6408 or 058 713 6064 Bethlehem Campus: 087 941 6839

087 941 6839 Lere la Tshepe Campus: 058 713 6611

058 713 6611 Kwetlisong Campus: 087 941 3588 or 058 713 6655

087 941 3588 or 058 713 6655 Bonamelo Campus: 087 941 6827 or 058 713 1391

087 941 6827 or 058 713 1391 Itemoheleng Campus: 087 941 6838 or 058 713 0296

087 941 6838 or 058 713 0296 Harrismith Campus: 058 622 2785

Final word

Maluti TVET College is a popular choice for students located in and around the Free State, thanks to its extensive courses that offer students hands-on education for high-demand jobs. Consultants are also able to assist students in finding the right field of study for them if they are unsure which educational path to follow.

Source: Briefly News