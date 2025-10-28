Mopani TVET College: detailed guide on courses, application, and campuses

Established through a transformative merger, Mopani TVET College offers cutting-edge courses tailored for the modern workforce. With campuses in Namakgale and Phalaborwa, the institution connects education with real-world demands. Potential students can apply online to join the institution in 2026.

Mopani TVET College graduation on September 19, 2025. Photo: @Mopani TVET College on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Mopani TVET College has two main campuses in Limpopo Province: Sir Val Duncan Campus in Namakgale and Phalaborwa Campus in Phalaborwa.

in Limpopo Province: Sir Val Duncan Campus in Namakgale and Phalaborwa Campus in Phalaborwa. The college offers diverse programmes mainly under NATED (Report 191) and NC(V) (National Certificate Vocational), and Occupational Programmes.

(Report 191) and NC(V) (National Certificate Vocational), and Occupational Programmes. Mopani TVET College 2026 Occupational Programmes online applications are open until November 15, 2025.

until November 15, 2025. Mopani TVET College supports NSFAS funding for eligible students, covering tuition fees and allowances like travel and accommodation.

Mopani TVET College and courses

Mopani TVET College was founded in 2003. It was established through the merger of three technical colleges: Phalaborwa Technical, Sir Val Duncan Technical, and Mapulaneng Technical, as part of South Africa's national transformation in higher education. Here is everything you need to know about the TVET College:

Mopani TVET College graduation on September 19, 2025. Photo: @Mopani TVET College on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Courses

Mopani TVET College offers a variety of courses for 2026 under two main programme types: NATED (Report 191) and NC(V) (National Certificate Vocational). They also offer Occupational Programmes. Here is a detailed breakdown of Mopani TVET College courses:

The NATED programmes

They are offered mainly at Sir Val Duncan Campus. These career-focused courses include:

Engineering studies (N1 to N6)

Business management and related fields

Utility studies such as hospitality, tourism, and office administration

The NC(V) programmes

These programs prepare students for both employment and further studies. They include:

Engineering and Related Design

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Office Administration

Tourism

Finance, Economics, and Accounting

Hospitality

Occupational Programmes

These are short courses, skills programmes, learnerships, and trade qualifications with fields such as:

Plumbing

Welding

Motor mechanics

Business-related skills.

Mopani TVET College staff on September 2, 2025. Photo: @Mopani TVET College on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Is Mopani TVET College open for 2026 applications?

Mopani TVET College 2026 online application for Occupational Programmes is open. However, the application process is set to close on November 15, 2025.

How to apply for Mopani

To apply for Mopani TVET College for the 2026 academic year, follow these steps:

Visit Mopani TVET College's official website application page.

Complete a career guidance test by completing the career assessment questionnaire, and explore the career options perfect for you.

Complete all Pre-Entry Assessments. Make sure you answer all questions truthfully.

Fill in the Pre-Entry Placement Test.

Upload all the required documents.

To complete the process, select your preferred course.

Documents required to apply to Mopani TVET College

To apply to Mopani TVET College in 2026, the following certified documents are required to be uploaded in PDF format during the online application process. Here is a look at some of the Mopani TVET College requirements:

Certified copy of your South African ID or passport (if a foreign national).

Certified copy of your most recent school results (Grade 12 certificate or Grade 11 finals, depending on your application stage).

Certified ID copy of a parent or guardian (if applicant is under 18).

Proof of residence.

For NSFAS applicants, proof of income and the ID of parents or guardians are required.

Mopani TVET College staff on September 1, 2025. Photo: @Mopani TVET College on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How to conduct a Mopani TVET college status check

To check your Mopani TVET College application status at Mopani TVET College, follow these steps:

Visit the official Mopani TVET College application page. Enter your application username and password to log in to your portal.

You will find multiple registration statuses. Here is a look at some of these statuses and their respective meanings:

Pending verification : The attached documents have not been reviewed to confirm their authenticity, accuracy, or eligibility of the student.

: The attached documents have not been reviewed to confirm their authenticity, accuracy, or eligibility of the student. Pending review : The HOD/Senior Lecturer/Lecturer will screen the results and APS to verify if the candidate meets the minimum requirements.

: The HOD/Senior Lecturer/Lecturer will screen the results and APS to verify if the candidate meets the minimum requirements. Provisionally accepted: The student has been accepted.

Mopani TVET College open day on June 27, 2025. Photo: @Mopani TVET College on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mopani TVET College's location and campuses

Mopani TVET College has two main campuses, both of which are located in Limpopo Province, South Africa. Here is a look at Mopani TVET College campuses:

Sir Val Duncan Campus in Namakgale

Phalaborwa Campus in the town of Phalaborwa

However, the institution's administration centre is at the corner of Combretum and Haarlem Streets, Private Bag X01024, Phalaborwa, 1390. Additionally, there is a Mošate Hotel School associated with the college.

Does Mopani TVET College offer NSFAS?

Mopani TVET College offers NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) funding to eligible students. NSFAS bursaries at Mopani cover tuition fees and provide allowances for travel, accommodation, and other related expenses.

Final word

Mopani TVET College helps unlock students' potential through accessible, quality education. With diverse courses and comprehensive support, the college transforms dreams into careers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ MORE: Lovedale TVET College

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Lovedale TVET College, a tertiary and vocational institution located in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Founded as a mission institution in 1824, the TVET college has evolved into a beacon of studies in the region, equipping students with practical and theoretical knowledge. You can apply online to join the Lovedale TVET College via their website.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News