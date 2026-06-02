The Department of Basic Education has gazetted a 4% salary adjustment for South African teachers, effective from 1 April 2026. The new figures apply to all educators under the Employment of Educators Act. South Africans had a lot to say once the numbers went public.

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Left, Jethro Roeland, a history teacher, stands alongside posters while speaking with his class, right, Mzansi coat of arms. Images: Louise Gubb and Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

The updated salary scales show entry-level teachers starting at R169,707 per year. That works out to roughly R14,142 per month before deductions. At the top, a P5 principal can now earn up to R1,326,822 annually, which is R110,569 per month.

What the numbers actually look like

Teacher pay is structured around 432 notches tied to qualifications and experience. REQV levels 10 to 12 cover teachers with matric and basic training. REQV 13 and above covers those with diplomas and degrees. The higher the level, the bigger the pay band.

General classroom teachers with REQV 10 to 12 qualifications can earn between R169,707 and R600,504 per year. Those with REQV 14 to 17 qualifications earn between R366,051 and R794,151 annually. Departmental heads can earn up to R1,094,826, while deputy principals top out at R1,183,578 per year. Teachers also receive pension contributions, medical aid subsidies, and housing allowances on top of their base salaries.

Online reactions to the figures were split down the middle. One teacher said they take home R25,000 after deductions on a gross salary of R32,000, with eight years of experience at PL1 level. Another pushed back at those expressing shock, saying no teacher earns below R21,000. Others questioned whether the published figures reflect the reality of what teachers are actually paid each month.

See the TikTok post below:

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Source: Briefly News