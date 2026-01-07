A content creator shared a teacher’s struggle with heavy debt and a lack of savings despite having no children to support, stunning viewers

The detailed post was shared on a Facebook account, where it sparked a major conversation about budgeting and lifestyle choices

Social media users flooded the comments section advising the teacher of ways to cut costs and urged them to prioritise long-term stability over temporary luxuries

A teacher shared their financial struggle, noting that their entire salary goes toward debt and living expenses. Image: Tim Robberts

A budgeting strategy social media account detailed that a teacher opened up about a difficult financial situation where their entire salary is consumed by loans and monthly accounts.

The post was shared on Facebook by the account Kgopotso Money on January 5, 2026, and gathered over 700 comments from concerned social media users.

The post explained that the teacher is currently drowning in debt because of careless financial decisions made in the past. Having no children to support led to a lack of discipline with money, but the individual now feels the need to grow up and build a home for the future. Facebook account Kgopotso Money shared the full breakdown of the monthly expenses shows that the largest bill is a car payment of R5,500, followed by R4,500 for rent R2,200 for petrol. The budget also includes R3,000 for food, R1,500 for alcohol, and R1,500 for takeaways, while R750 is sent to their mother and R450 is spent on toiletries.

Debt obligations and lifestyle expenses drain monthly income

Significant portions of the educator's income are tied up in various loan repayments, including R1,800 to both Capitec and Capfin. Smaller debts include R750 for the mom and Wonga, and R800 owed to a loan shark. These combined costs leave the individual with no room for savings, prompting a public discussion on how to restructure their spending habits to escape the debt trap.

Many viewers highlighted the high cost of the car and suggested downgrading the rental apartment to ease the financial pressure. Image: Anna Shvets

SA is stunned by the teacher's monthly budget

The post went viral, garnering massive views and comments from an online community that expressed shock at the high expenditure and pointed out several areas where the teacher could save money. Many suggested downgrading to a cheaper rental property and reducing the alcohol budget to R1,000 to save at least R500 every month. Some were surprised to see that the allowance for the teacher's mother was only half the amount spent on alcohol. Others noted that sometimes a person has to lower their standards and live a more modest life to achieve true peace of mind and financial freedom.

User @Nsikayezwe Ntuli advised:

"You have food, take the alcohol's amount and put it in your savings. Add R500 to your mom's allowance. Take R1000, and add it to your loan, then you will be all right in the next 12 months."

User @Cybil Mokhele asked:

"So your mom gets R750 and alcohol gets more money? Yho!"

User @Sbusiso Given Nkosi asked:

"You don't know basic needs and wants, and if you carry on like this, you will die broke. You give your mom R750 out of R24000 😂. You spend R3000+R5500+R4500+R2200=R15000 on yourself every month (expenses/liabilities). You have no money to put away out of R24000?"

User @SnowKid Letsoisa said:

"Sometimes you've to lower the standards to live a peaceful life."

User @Jackson Vusimuzi Sophiwokuhle added:

"Learn how to cook and make your own food. Financial discipline is the spirit."

User @Hulisani Vidah shared

"Vele vele (on a serious note there's) no girlfriend allowance 🤣?"

See the Facebook post below:

