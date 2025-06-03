A local teacher captured hearts with a unique classroom moment where he delivered a science lesson entirely through an energetic Zulu song

The fun and educational video was posted on Facebook, where it became a hit, thanks to its cultural flair and relatable teaching approach

Social media users loved how the lesson merged tradition with science, calling it inspiring, hilarious, and a fresh way to keep learners engaged in the township schools

A teacher delivered a science lesson through an energetic Zulu tune. Image: Mncube WeMaths-Science

A science lesson became the internet’s favourite classroom moment thanks to a teacher's cultural remix delivered through his love for his job.

The clip, posted on Facebook via Mncube WeMaths-Science, showed the teacher turning core science concepts into a catchy isiZulu song, and social media couldn't get over the creativity.

Science lesson gets a remix

In the video, the teacher breaks down the process of condensation, freezing, and melting using rhythm, lyrics, and energy. But it’s not just a normal song, it’s in full isiZulu, and you can tell he’s got bars.

His students quickly catch the vibe. They start clapping to the beat, and he even gears up for a traditional Zulu dance before stopping himself mid-step. The whole classroom lights up with joy, energy, and engagement as he keeps singing through the lesson.

Many called the man a great teacher, saying the traditional way of teaching was outdated. Image: Mncube WeMaths-Science

SA loves the creative teacher

The video struck a chord with social users who couldn't stop praising the teacher's passion and unique method. Many called him a natural educator, praising the way he brought science to life and saying that he deserves major props. Some laughed at the idea of kids breaking into Zulu songs during exams, while others said township schools knew how to make learning fun.

User @Mafufuwe Koma said:

"Excellent young and energetic teachers come up with their teaching methodology creativity."

User @Xolani Mbuthuma shared:

"Good method of teaching."

User @Lizzy Mzaiya added:

"Big ups, class. In our 50% pass mark era, we were taught like this. Even Afrikaans was done in vernacular...we have faith in your methods."

User @Philan Gennaro commented:

"Excellent teaching method that includes energetic students. This is a unique style that'll help them easily recall during exams. In most cases, the use of the native language when teaching is so vital for the understanding of the students in class."

User @Amogelang Bontle Mtshweni said:

"The tradition of singing and learning is traced back to our forefathers. This is beautiful, well done, teacher."

User @Phakamile Nkwanyana shared:

"Great job, sir. You are doing an incredible job for our youngsters."

