A young boy left the internet in stitches with his amusing antics, which he pulled on national TV

The video sparked a massive wave as it gathered loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People in South Africa were entertained as they took to the comments section, cracking jokes

A young boy’s unexpected antics on live television recently had South Africans laughing and sharing the moment across social media.

A little boy’s funny antics on live TV had South Africans laughing. Image: Street Kings dance crew

Source: Facebook

Kid pulls funny faces on live TV

The clip, which quickly went viral, was posted by the Street Kings dance crew on Facebook and has gained massive traction online.

A child in the video can be seen pulling a series of funny faces during a live broadcast, capturing the hearts of viewers nationwide.

The boy, appearing to be just under ten years old, was part of a live segment when he decided to entertain the audience with his playful expressions. From exaggerated smiles to silly grimaces, the kid’s natural comedic timing and infectious energy stole the spotlight.

Social media users were quick to react, flooding the comments section with laughter and praise for the child’s carefree spirit. Many viewers shared the clip, calling it a breath of fresh air amid the usual serious tone of live broadcasts.

The viral moment also sparked conversations about the importance of light-hearted content on mainstream media, especially during challenging times. Many praised the boy for reminding adults to embrace fun and spontaneity.

This charming display of innocence and humour has now become a trending topic in South Africa.

Watch the hilarious clip below of the little boy:

SA cracks jokes over the boy's antics

People flooded social media with jokes and memes, celebrating the kid’s playful spirit. Many praised the boy for bringing much-needed laughter during tough times. His carefree and entertaining behaviour has made him an instant internet favourite, proving that sometimes, a simple smile can unite a whole nation.

Gloria Ndashi said:

"No driver will want him, he is the type you have to literally search for when the school is out every day."

Gweneth Geca added:

"Getting kicked out of the transport this one."

Muiva Thambu-Junior Ṋangammbi wrote:

"Toothless is so funny. He was told not to make noise, not to stop appearing."

Marion Botman expressed:

"I will defend this boy until the end of the earth that he is funny, just being a kid, cute, etc….. just glad his not mine."

Aphelele Yako commented:

"The cameraman wanted to make sure he appeared clearly."

Don Signo Baptista replied:

"The boy is translating what the lady is saying in a sign language."

Zakhile Ngondo simply said:

"Kids will be kids."

