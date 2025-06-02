A young man left the internet in stitches with his amusing antics, which quickly went viral online

The man attempted to recreate Moses' Red Sea moment from the Bible, but it took an unexpected turn

South Africans were entertained and took to the comments section to crack jokes

A man who attempted to mimic the biblical figure Moses found himself on the wrong side of nature after being swept away by ocean waves during a dramatic stunt.

A young man pretending to be Moses got swept away by an ocean wave during a hilarious stunt. Image: Phelokazi Bhelekazi StarMpresh Mbete

Source: Facebook

Moses wannabe, humbled by the ocean

The clip, which was shared on Facebook by Phelokazi Bhelekazi, StarMpresh Mbete, showcases the man's charismatic and confident approach to the water, wielding a wooden stick, seemingly determined to part the ocean.

Clad in flowing garments and holding his "staff" high, the man stood at the shoreline for several moments before stepping into the waves with theatrical flair.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Unfortunately, the ocean did not cooperate with the man’s grand vision. As he walked into the water, a large wave crashed against him, knocking him off his feet and dragging him under briefly. The gent disappeared beneath the surface before scrambling back to shore, drenched and visibly shaken by the ocean's massive wave force, a moment that left online users in fits of laughter.

Lifeguards did not intervene, as the man managed to return safely without injury by running out of the water as quickly as he could. The man's antics have sparked a debate on the importance of reminding beach visitors to respect the power of the sea and refrain from reckless behaviour.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many referring to him as the “Moses wannabe” who learned a tough lesson from the ocean.

Watch the funny video of the man's hilarious antics below:

SA reacts to man’s antics

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and memes, calling it the "Red Sea moment gone wrong." While the man was unharmed, the moment sparked both laughter and reminders to respect the ocean’s power.

Dandelion Flower said:

"Moses with imbadada and stick water will humble you."

Moliehi Chere Oa Ralekuku expressed:

"The water was fine until he got in it."

Bhuti Syabonga Mavundla added:

"If you know what happened to amadodana kaSkeva in the book of Acts."

Mhlangabezi Madolo commented:

"Two mistakes here at our Moses: he is wearing a reflector & he is not leading the chosen nation."

Riaz Maria cracked a joke, saying:

"The water was like" ungazongi jwayela wena, hamba la."

Nokuthula Ngwane commented:

"The way he was angry with the sea after that last wave pushed him out. Priceless."

Sino Vuyo replied:

"The only miracle he performed here is coming out of the water with shoes still on."

A young man trying to be Moses was swept away by an ocean wave in a hilarious stunt. Image: Phelokazi Bhelekazi StarMpresh Mbete

Source: Facebook

Pranks that left South Africans in stitches

Briefly News previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video.

previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video. One married woman had time for games as she showed off how she pranked her hubby at 1 am while he was asleep.

A group of women in South Africa left many people on the internet laughing over their hilarious antics.

Source: Briefly News