An elephant seal was spotted casually making its way through Sir Lowry's Road in Gordon's Bay

The unusual roadside visitor caught attention after a Facebook post showed it relaxing near cars and police while waiting for help

The clip had social media users amused and concerned, with jokes, questions, and updates flooding the comments

A local guy shared a video of a seal that looked lost in the middle of the road. Image: Ashley Rix

Source: Facebook

A large elephant seal turned heads in Gordon's Bay when it was seen chilling on Sir Lowry's Road, stopping traffic and hearts alike.

The video, shared on Facebook by Ashley Rix, had people online buzzing with reactions, from laughter to concern over how the animal got there in the first place.

Seal takes over the street

The massive marine guest somehow made its way onto the road and ended up smack in the middle of traffic, surrounded by city police, security cars, and curious drivers. It looked a little confused but not too stressed, even trying to clamber onto one of the stationary vehicles before quickly giving up when it realised it was a bit too heavy.

After failing to scale the car, the seal paused and looked around, as if overwhelmed by all the attention, then humped its way into the pedestrian walkway. With everyone watching, cops, security, and the local squad, it flopped down and decided it was time to relax.

The man shared on his post that the seal was rescued safely by the SPCA. Image: Ashley Rix

Source: Facebook

Mzansi feels for the seal

The post had social media users worried, while others found it amusing. Many were cracking jokes, saying the seal might have been craving a KFC snack, since it was spotted close to one. Some genuinely wondered how it ended up there and if it had been thirsty or struggling in the heat.

Others were thankful after reading user Ashley Rix's caption, thanking SPCA for their prompt response and hoping the seal had not suffered injuries.

User @Sheroda Hutchinson said:

"He said he was tired of eating seafood, he wanted some KFC 😉🤣."

User @Lizelle Lodewick-Rudd James added:

"Poor animal, pour some water on him. With a hose."

User @Yolandi de Villiers asked:

"Any updates? If he is safe?"

User @EsterenChris Jordaan shared:

"Has he been safely returned to the sea already?"

User @Thalbert Williams commented:

"Eish, people think man, where are the water tanks to keep the road and seal wet and the cars to guide it back to the ocean."

User @Nats Carlynn said:

"His in distress😪I hope he got the help he needed quickly...something is clearly off, you can see...this breaks my heart."

Watch the Facebook video below:

