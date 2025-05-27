A young South African Police Service officer left many women drooling over his charming looks

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer has become an internet sensation after a video of him surfaced online, captivating many.

Hot SAPS officer with green eyes wows SA ladies

The gent took to his social media account under the handle @mr_unprovoked, where he showcased himself rocking his work gear.

What attracted many was his piercing green eyes and a charismatic smile, which went viral, leaving admirers breathless across social media platforms. While taking to his TikTok caption, @mr_unprovoked simply said:

"Another day of not accepting brides...Stop tempting us."

The video of the officer has sparked a frenzy online, with thousands of users commenting on his striking appearance, and the clip quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments, with some users jokingly offering to commit minor crimes just to be arrested by him.

Social media users have praised not just his looks, but also the fact that he represents a positive and professional image of SAPS, at a time when the force is working to improve public perception.

This unexpected spotlight has also led to broader discussions about the image of police in South Africa, with some saying that showcasing relatable and approachable officers could help build community trust.

He has become the new crush of countless South Africans who have drooled over his charming looks in the comments.

Watch the video of the hot South African Police Service officer below:

Mzansi women swoon over hunky SAPS officer

Ali wrote:

"Let's arrest those who are tempting us, change begins with us."

Amber Klink was amused by the cop's caption and added:

"It’s the stop tempting us."

Deca_james expressed:

“Lead us not into temptation." Thanks for the integrity, Commander."

Minette Braaf cracked a joke by saying:

"He doesn't drink cold drinks."

Inno_khumalo

"Me, come on man, there must be a way, we're all struggling, times are tough for all of us, officer."

More stories of hot SA cops

Briefly News reported that a South African police officer who went viral for being handsome landed in hot water with the SAPS. The policeman was actually breaking a SAPS rule when he showed off his uniform.

reported that a South African police officer who went viral for being handsome landed in hot water with the SAPS. The policeman was actually breaking a SAPS rule when he showed off his uniform. A fitness queen and police officer teased many social media users, especially men, on TikTok after sharing a video of her pretty self in uniform with a short and sweet caption.

South Africans went wild over a policewoman who displayed her incredible skills for the world to see.

Love was in the air when a woman spotted an officer on duty and couldn't resist sharing her crush with social media. TikTok user @nnd35942 took her shot at romance by recording a video of the SAPS police officer during his traffic control duty.

