A pretty lady in uniform had Mzansi ready to head to jail after seeing a video she shared on her social media page

The hun clip was shared on TikTok and managed to attract massive popularity

Social media users used many creative ways to compliment the woman's beauty in the comment section

A babe in the law enforcement department had social media users pouring their feelings after seeing her in uniform. Image: @ophilea_leeyah

Source: TikTok

A fitness queen and police officer teased many social media users, especially men, on TikTok after sharing a video of her pretty self in uniform with a short and sweet caption.

The woman's clip was shared under her handle @ophilea_leeyah, reaching 256K views, 25K likes and over 2.8K comments.

The video that caught people's attention

TikTok user @ophilea_leeyah can be seen in her video sitting in a chair in front of a camera, wearing the police uniform. She zooms the camera in to show a close range of her gorgeous face and zooms out. She also captioned her video:

"Never skip the stage of dating a police officer."

Watch the cute video below:

The police officer's beauty captures hearts

After watching the clip, social media users flooded the comment section, complimenting the lady. Some guys asked the hun to arrest them so they could see her often, while others were a bit scared to date people who carry guns.

User @OrnieTee commented:

"We have police officers who are sisters, and they tell us what happens after training. So we're fine thank you 🙏."

User @MRRAMS added:

"You see why I love Africa. I will never migrate no matter what😂😂😂."

User @MaDampana joked:

"Can you please come and arrest me 🥺🥺."

User @Cyril shared:

"Lol, never again bayaphapha (they like things) when they're in uniform."

User @Mr Right said:

"Please give me that opportunity."

User @siphopatrick asked:

"Can I please have a date with you? Friendship if you don't mind."

