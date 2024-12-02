“Please Come Arrest Me”: Gorgeous Female Police Officer Has Men Ready To Go to Jail, SA Entertained
- A pretty lady in uniform had Mzansi ready to head to jail after seeing a video she shared on her social media page
- The hun clip was shared on TikTok and managed to attract massive popularity
- Social media users used many creative ways to compliment the woman's beauty in the comment section
A fitness queen and police officer teased many social media users, especially men, on TikTok after sharing a video of her pretty self in uniform with a short and sweet caption.
The woman's clip was shared under her handle @ophilea_leeyah, reaching 256K views, 25K likes and over 2.8K comments.
The video that caught people's attention
TikTok user @ophilea_leeyah can be seen in her video sitting in a chair in front of a camera, wearing the police uniform. She zooms the camera in to show a close range of her gorgeous face and zooms out. She also captioned her video:
"Never skip the stage of dating a police officer."
Watch the cute video below:
The police officer's beauty captures hearts
After watching the clip, social media users flooded the comment section, complimenting the lady. Some guys asked the hun to arrest them so they could see her often, while others were a bit scared to date people who carry guns.
User @OrnieTee commented:
"We have police officers who are sisters, and they tell us what happens after training. So we're fine thank you 🙏."
User @MRRAMS added:
"You see why I love Africa. I will never migrate no matter what😂😂😂."
User @MaDampana joked:
"Can you please come and arrest me 🥺🥺."
User @Cyril shared:
"Lol, never again bayaphapha (they like things) when they're in uniform."
User @Mr Right said:
"Please give me that opportunity."
User @siphopatrick asked:
"Can I please have a date with you? Friendship if you don't mind."
Police woman slaps a man at police station after seeking help
In another Briefly News article, a Tsakane female police officer angered Mzansi after she was captured slapping a man who had gone to seek help at her police station.
The man was asking the cops why they were not assisting a woman who had fallen asleep in a chair, claiming to be waiting for assistance when he was assaulted.
