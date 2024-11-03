A video showing an aggressive female police officer slapping a man across the face is doing the rounds online

The policewoman had at first allegedly threatened to hit the man after he admitted to filming the interaction

The material was posted to X by the news and entertainment blogging page @PSAFLIVE on 3 November 2024

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News an internal probe loomed

SOWETO — Another example of Mzansi police pushing their weight around is making the social media trends list.

This is as a video surfaced showing an aggravated female South African Police Service (SAPS) officer physically assaulting a man.

Female Sergeant slaps assertive man

The clip was posted on the @PSAFLIVE entertainment and news blogging X page on Sunday, 3 November 2024.

According to information published alongside the material, the incident happened at Tsakane police station in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Briefly News sent an inquiry to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi for official confirmation.

The one-minute clip starts with the concerned man quizzing the policewoman about a woman sitting in the client service centre, whom he says eventually fell asleep after the cops ignored her.

"Eh, sisi, hello," he says.

The officer, who Nevhuhulwi told Briefly News was a Sergeant, aggressively retorts.

"Sisi ka bani!?"

As he notes his concern about the station's complacency in assisting the resident, an argument ensues after she is heard asking the man if he was filming a video, having panned his phone camera from her direction to the female complainant sitting in the benches.

He initially denied filming but quickly changed his answers, agreeing he was. She then seemingly threatens to hit him, and he calls her bluff.

In the ensuing seconds, the Sergeant walks over to the man, who at that point has passed his phone to a female companion to continue filming, and, in one fell swoop, slaps him across the face.

Internal investigation launched

He taunts her to slap him a second time, but she decides to walk over to the woman now holding the phone before the video ends.

Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the incident happened on 2 November at the Tsakane police station.

"Her behaviour is unacceptable. The rule book [espouses] that clients, at all times, be treated with respect and integrity," she said.

She added that both the Sergeant and the man opened cases of assault and crimen injuria against each other.

"The Sergeant will also face an internal disciplinary [inquiry]."

