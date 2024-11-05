A tactical operation resulted in one officer dead and another injured after a female police officer allegedly fired her R-5 rifle

The incident happened in Boboyi, near Port Shepstone on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, 3 November 2024

The operation involved six Public Order Policing (POPs) and two K-9 unit team members responding to a domestic violence call

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News the directorate has launched an investigation to shed light on the matter

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An police officer part of a tactical team killed one and injured another during an operation in Baboyi. Images: @AthlendaM

Source: Twitter

PORT SHEPSTONE — A police officer in KwaZulu-Natal is dead, allegedly at the hands of a colleague, while conducting a tactical operation near Port Shepstone.

The incident happened in Boboyi on the South Coast on Sunday, 3 November 2024. An eight-member Public Order Policing (POPs) and K-9 unit team was responding to a domestic complaint in the area at about 10pm.

Cop shoots dead colleague, injures another

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News law enforcement had sought to locate an allegedly violent suspect at the time.

"During a tactical move to subdue a suspect involved in a domestic violence issue, a stun grenade was deployed inside one of the house's rooms.

"An officer, believing she was under attack, allegedly opened fire with her R-5 rifle, accidentally hitting two colleagues. One officer was killed and the other was injured and taken to hospital," he said.

Shuping said the incident was reported to IPID for investigation.

"The directorate is investigating culpable homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm charges," he said.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu responded to the incident, saying his department was committed to supporting those impacted.

"And we will do everything possible to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future," said Mchunu.

He encouraged heightened caution during tactical operations, notably during high-risk situations.

"A full IPID investigation is underway [and] we urge the directorate to fast-track it to provide clarity and closure. [In the meantime], we [implore] all law enforcement teams to exercise maximum caution in planning and executing operations," he added.

Police gunfire kills off-duty cop, teen

In related news, Briefly News reported that an off-duty sergeant and a teenager died at the end of police gunfire in different parts of the Eastern Cape.

In Mthatha, police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old at a residential property after the Excelsior Comprehensive School Grade 12 pupil sustained a fatal gunshot wound when police raided a house party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News