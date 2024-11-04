Police gunfire killed an off-duty cop and a teenager at a boarding school in separate incidents in the Eastern Cape

A Sergeant reportedly fired at police at an apparent robbery scene while, at the boarding, cops fired warning shots

Police opened an inquest for the Mqanduli incident and a murder case in the Mthatha boarding school incident

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed to Briefly News that the police watchdog had overtaken the case

Two police shootouts in the Eastern Cape claimed the lives of an off-duty Sergeant and a matriculant in the Eastern Cape. Images: @Abramjee, @excelsiorcomprehensiveschool

ZWELITSHA — An off-duty Sergeant and a teenager — and not criminals — died at the end of police gunfire in different parts of the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

In Mthatha, police are investigating the murder of an eighteen-year-old teenager at a residential property.

Police gunfire kills off-duty cop, teen

Reports suggest that an Excelsior Comprehensive School grade 12 pupil sustained a fatal gunshot wound after police arrived at a boarding house.

The officers allegedly fired warning shots at the scene, sparking a commotion and prompting a group of boys to run outside.

In the aftermath, one of them lay on the ground dead.

"It is believed the incident occurred in the early hours at Mabutho Street, North Crest, in Mthatha, on Sunday, 3 November 2024," said Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

"A murder case was transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation to determine the circumstances."

Speaking to Briefly News, IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Flying Squad members had gone to conduct a raid at a residence during a party.

"When they arrived at the house, the occupants of the house allegedly ran away, and the police allegedly fired shots," said Shuping.

"One person was fatally wounded in the garden of the house. The incident happened at around 2am on Sunday and was reported to IPID."

Investigators have since visited the scene.

Meanwhile, police opened an inquest docket after an off-duty Sergeant was killed during a shootout with Mthatha Tactical Response Team (TRT) members in Mqanduli on Sunday afternoon.

"Operationalised intelligence information about armed suspects led police to a bottle store in Dobe location at about 4pm.

"On seeing the police, the suspects ran in different directions," said provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

A suspect, near the bottle store entrance, opened fire and sustained several gunshot wounds when police returned fire.

"Police recovered an unlicensed revolver, and a [subsequent] preliminary investigation revealed that it was stolen in Hillbrow in 2021.

"It [later] transpired that the deceased suspect was an off-duty Sergeant from Madeira police station," said Nkohli.

