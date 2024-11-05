Police efforts to crack the whip on rampant crime in KZN resulted in four suspected Izinkabi being shot and killed

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement tracked down four suspects in a vehicle while travelling on the N3 highway

A gunfight ensued during a high-speed vehicle pursuit between the suspects and police on the R103 road Estcourt

Law enforcement in KZN shot and killed four suspected taxi hitmen during an operation in Mooi River. Images: @Phathizwe_RSA, POWER987News

Source: Twitter

TUGELA — Suspected Izinkabi (hitmen) have been vanquished after KwaZulu-Natal police shot and killed four wanted suspects in Mooi River.

The quartet was sought in connection with taxi-related killings in and around the province. On Monday, 4 November 2024, law enforcement tracked the group down on the N3 highway, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

Cops shoot and kill four alleged Izinkabi

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said law enforcement acted on a tip-off about the suspects' whereabouts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Police intercepted their vehicle and signalled for them to stop. However, the driver sped away, taking the Hidcote turn-off and joined the R103 road towards Estcourt," said Netshiunda.

"The suspects fired at the police during the pursuit. The officers returned fire, fatally wounding them. Two firearms, a rifle and pistol, and ammunition were recovered."

One of the alleged perpetrators was a most wanted suspect.

Police sought the 40-year-old man for the murders of a taxi association chairman and his deputy, gunned down in Bergville in February and June 2024.

"He was also wanted for the killing of a taxi owner at Bergville taxi rank. A stray bullet struck a commuter in the shooting," said Netshiunda.

In the same month, in June 2024, a Winterton taxi owner was fired at but survived the shooting. An attempted murder docket was opened.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistics testing to determine a link to other violent crimes.

"No officers were injured in the shootout, although numerous bullets riddled a police vehicle," added Netshiunda.

Online users, who flooded the timeline with enthusiastic commentary, lauded the police tactics following the latest police shootout.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@Phiwe_Fuze wrote:

"General Mkhanazi is truly making a significant impact in cleaning up this country single-handedly, and it's commendable to see police officers in KZN responding promptly to his leadership. Kudos to our dedicated police officers. May this commendable effort continue."

@SKOSANACS said:

"Good news for South Africans, and South Africa."

@lwamangwanya added:

"Well done, officers. Thank you for keeping us safe. Give us more reports like these. Courts and arrests are a waste of taxpayers' hard-earned money. It should go towards uplifting poor communities rather than feeding criminals in jail."

@Marupin82983629 noted:

"Keep it up; doing great work. And make South Africa safer again."

@Born_of_Afrika chirped:

"Ntate Mkhwanazi, re morata kaofela."

Murder and robbery suspect killed

In related news, Briefly News reported that another suspect was killed in a police shootout following a confrontation near Chatsworth.

Police had earlier arrested one suspect for torture and double murder after a high-speed chase on the N2 southbound near the KwaMashu off-ramp.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News