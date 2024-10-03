Two wanted suspects have been killed in a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police in Mariannhill

A joint law enforcement operation team uncovered the two men at a hideout before a gunfight ensued

The men were wanted on a slew of serious charges, including murder and extortion, in the province

MARIANNHILL — Another shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police has resulted in two more suspects dead on Wednesday.

The men were reportedly linked to murders, extortion and other serious crimes in and around Mariannhill.

A joint operation carried out by the South African Police Service (SAPS) KZN Stabilisation Task Team, eThekwini District Trio Tracking Team, SAPS Criminal Investigation, and ET Security uncovered the suspects at a hideout.

On arrival, a gun battle ensued after the men allegedly opened fire when law enforcement tried to apprehend them.

"The suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds," said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda.

"They are linked to [several] serious cases, including extortion. [Police] recovered two guns [at the scene]."

