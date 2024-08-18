Police shot and killed three robbery suspects in Ntuzuma, including a Sergeant from the KwaMushu police station

The incident follows a store robbery allegedly committed by at least six suspects in Richmond on Sunday morning

In a media statement issued to Briefly News, police recovered numerous law enforcement gear linked to the suspects

DURBAN — A gun battle between suspects and KwaZulu-Natal police saw three robbers killed in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Sunday.

Police said a rogue officer was among the trio, killed in two separate shootouts with cops.

Cop among 3 robbers killed in gunfight

Initially, two suspects, believed to be masquerading as police and who were involved in an earlier robbery, were killed.

Police later tracked down a third suspect, who had initially escaped, and killed him in a subsequent confrontation.

Later information revealed that he was a Sergeant based at the KwaMashu police station who had gotten off the night shift earlier.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda, the events followed a robbery perpetrated by a criminal gang earlier in the day.

Netshiunda said at least six suspects, some dressed in police uniform and others wearing pieces of police uniform, reportedly stormed into a store in Richmond on Sunday morning.

"They held the shop owner and the staff at gunpoint. They robbed the victims of their firearms, an undisclosed amount of money and other items," he said.

"Police operationalised intelligence, and two vehicles spotted fleeing from the crime scene were traced to a residence on Mgwenya Avenue in Lindelani.

"Once the police arrived at the house, they uncovered two suspects, who fired at them as they ran out of the house [trying to flee]. Police returned fire, fatally wounding them."

Netshiunda said they were found wearing police headdresses.

Multiple police items recovered

Cops recovered a service firearm, a police bulletproof vest and more law enforcement gear during a preliminary investigation.

"Another bulletproof vest and a police raincoat were recovered inside the house. A vehicle belonging to an officer was found at the scene," said Netshiunda.

"Police then received further intelligence about the injured officer hiding inside a shack at Phindangene informal settlement in Ntuzuma B.

"On arrival at the scene, police came under fire from the Sergeant. They [retaliated], fatally wounding him in the ensuing gun battle."

Further investigations revealed that he controlled the service firearm found in one of the slain suspects' possession.

It was also established he owned a vehicle at the first crime scene.

A manhunt is underway for the remaining three suspects from the group of six who perpetrated the store robbery.

Netshiunda revealed that the house where police found the men belonged to a known cash-in-transit (CIT) robber who was out on bail.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reiterated that police were fighting crime from within and that police officers involved in criminal activities would be met with a harsh response.

Police launch manhunt after 6 killed in Umlazi

In another recent incident, Briefly News reported that KZN police are probing a mass shooting in which six people were shot and killed in Umlazi township.

The massacre happened at the Section V6 informal settlement late on Saturday after unknown suspects allegedly accosted them.

