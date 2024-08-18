Police in KwaZulu-Natal have begun a manhunt for gunmen who killed six people in Umlazi, southwest of Durban

The deadly shooting happened at the Section V6 informal settlement at the weekend, with the motive behind it unknown

The victims included a landlord, tenants, and two others, and police request anyone with information to come forward

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News police are investigating six murder cases

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects who gunned down six people in Umlazi. Images: Zama Cele, @ewnupdates

UMLAZI — KwaZulu-Natal police are probing a mass shooting in which six people were shot and killed in Umlazi township.

The massacre happened at the Section V6 informal settlement late on Saturday after unknown suspects allegedly accosted them.

KZN police launch manhunt after 6 killed

The victims included a landlord, his tenants, and two other men.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda said three men were gunned down outside a shack as they drank alcohol.

"After the suspects fired at them, they proceeded to the landlord's house, where they shot him and another man [found] with him. They also shot another man along the pathway," said Netshiunda.

Emergency services declared the six men, aged between 20 and 40, dead at the scene, with police launching a large-scale manhunt for the suspects.

"The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage," said Netshiunda, urging the community to provide any information.

"Police appeal to anyone with information about the incident and the suspects' possible whereabouts to [come forward]."

