Who is Mia Thornton’s boyfriend? All the details about her love life

One of the most-watched reality television series on air is Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). It offers diverse dramatic points of discourse. The most controversial of recent times is the question about the identity of Mia Thornton's boyfriend since the reality television star left her 10-year-old marriage.

Mia onstage during a ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage, Charles Sykes/Bravo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mia Potomac's appearances have helped her maintain a continuous presence in front of fans of the reality television series. This means that her personal life is also constantly in the news, especially her difficult marriage, which was followed quickly by confirmation of a new romantic partner.

Full name Mia Thornton Nickname Gordon Thornton's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 1984 Age 39 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence Potomac, Maryland, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Shoe size 12-13 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorce Ex-husbands Gordon Thornton (2012-2023), Tim Fields Relationship status Dating New boyfriend DJ Incognito (Inc.) Children Four (Jeremiah, Juliana, Sasha, and Joshua) Profession Reality television star, brand ambassador, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million-$10 million Social media Instagram

Who is Mia Thornton's boyfriend?

Mia Thornton's new boyfriend is a radio show host known as DJ Incognito. Although the two lovebirds may have only recently made their romance public, their backstory can be traced to high school.

Who is Mia Thornton's husband?

She married Gordon Thornton before they divorced. Mia and Gordon met at an event where they partnered on the board of a charity organisation that raised money for people in Haiti. Their shared passion for helping others deepened their bond, leading to their wedding in March 2012.

Mia Thornton and her ex-husband, Gordon. Photo: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO

Source: Getty Images

Gordon is a businessman with thriving interests in several personal businesses and McDonald's franchises. He founded Massage Envy, which later merged with a family franchise known as The Joint Chiropractic.

What happened to Mia's marriage?

Mia and Gordon's union suffered several challenges, most of which were aired in real time on Real Housewives of Potomac. One of the most recurring issues was their finance and the focus on business. They made efforts to see therapists but were futile.

Are Mia and Gordon together?

They are no longer together. After over ten years of marriage, the estranged lovers disclosed their separation in September 2023.

Why did Mia divorce Gordon?

Mia said that the situation became irreconcilable after Gordon publicly shamed her by revealing private details of their affair.

In a 2017 interview, while announcing the end of their marriage, Mia had the following to say:

Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay," We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.

Gordon Thornton giving a talk. Photo: Shannon Finney/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

The divorce has yet to be finalised, but the former love birds now live separately while co-parenting. Mia still holds Gordon in high regard and praises his parenting skills, as he ensures that the kids remain only mildly affected by the separation.

Is Gordon the father of Mia's kids?

The septuagenarian and Mia shared two biological children, Jeremiah and Juliana. An episode of Real Housewives of Potomac introduced shocking but unconfirmed news about Mia's new boyfriend thinking that Jeremiah is his son.

Mia's son, Joshua, is reportedly from a previous relationship. She also reportedly has a daughter, Sasha, who was born in a short-lived marriage to Tim Fields.

Who is Mia Thornton dating?

Mia Thornton's boyfriend's name is Jared 'Incognito' McGriff, but he is more popularly known as DJ Incognito, among other aliases including Inc. and Datboyinc. He was allegedly born in 1985 to a family with military affiliation in Columbus, Georgia.

He loved music as a child and pursued that passion to become a radio show host on WBFA 98.3 FM in 2006. He allegedly dropped out of college to focus on his career. Incognito reportedly co-hosts a radio series alongside DJ Misses, including Posted on the Corner. He is renowned for his mesmerising personality and baritone.

Mia Thornton's boyfriend, Incognito, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Incognito Mia and Thornton's romance is assumed to have started after the latter's marriage to Gordon collapsed. The duo had, however, been acquainted as high schoolers and fell in love but separated after Inc returned to Atlanta to pursue a career as a radio host. They kept in touch and met to rekindle their romance while Mia's marriage began to drown.

DJ Incognito and Mia Thornton's relationship became public knowledge when the latter appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live in March 2024. Inc was among the audience, and the lovers posed in front of the camera to confirm the gossip in the media.

Frequently asked questions

Mia's popularity on the Real Housewives of Potomac ensures she is always in the spotlight for wrong and right reasons. This has led to several inquiries into her personal life, including the following:

What is the age difference between Gordon and Mia? Mia's ex-husband is 32 years older than her.

Who is Gordon Mia's husband? He is a 71-year-old businessman and fathered two of her kids.

Is Gordon Mia's husband sick? He claimed to have been diagnosed with manic-depressive disorder, which is also known as Bipolar disorder.

Who is Mia's new boyfriend? DJ Incognito is her new boyfriend, but their romance has continued since high school.

Mia Thornton's boyfriend, Inc., has gained popularity since his relationship with the reality TV star became public. The duo spent 2023 Valentine's Day together in Atlanta, and she has continued to proclaim her commitment to him on social media.

