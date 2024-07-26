Media personality Penny Lebyane has allegedly resigned from Radio 2000 with immediate effect

Penny Lebyane dumped DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro radio show to host Radio 2000 for her weekend slot

The star has not announced on social media, neither has the radio station issued an official statement

Penny Lebyane will reportedly no longer host her Sunday afternoon slot on Radio 2000. It is alleged that she resigned with immediate effect.

Penny Lebyane has allegedly resigned from Radio 2000. Image: Oupa Bopape

Penny Lebyane leaves Radio 2000

South African media personality Penny Lebyane is allegedly no longer a part of Radio 2000. The star reportedly resigned from the show with immediate effect without stating the reasons, reports ZiMoja.

Penny Lebyane had walked away from DJ Sbu's Massiv Metro radio show in 2023 to host Radio 2000 for her Sunday afternoon slot.

Why Penny Lebyane decided to call it quits

Penny remains mum about this news, and neither she nor Radio 2000 announced it on social media.

However, the news publication reported that the star wrote a resignation letter that did not specify her reasons for leaving.

"Penny doesn't really stand for anything that goes out of her high values. She is an amazing presenter and person, and she didn't want to get into the reasons behind why she had to leave so abruptly."

Back in March, Penny was vocal about the unfair pay in the radio industry, revealing her small salary when she was working at Metro FM.

When contacted, Penny decided to retain her silence and not speak on the matter. In the report, the online blog shared that Penny has been going through a lot in her private life, and her resignation is just one of them.

Penny Lebyane on her relationship with Ntsiki Mazwai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penny Lebyane revealed that she is no longer friends with Ntsiki Mazwai.

Penny expressed frustration over being dragged into Ntsiki's controversies and stated that they are not close. She announced that Ntsiki has even blocked her on social media, emphasising that their connection was limited to a past court case and that they rarely communicate.

