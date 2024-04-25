Penny Lebyane clarified that she is not friends with Ntsiki Mazwai, despite public perception linking them

She expressed frustration over being dragged into Ntsiki's controversies and stated that they are not close, as Ntsiki has even blocked her on social media

Penny emphasised that their connection was limited to a past court case and that they rarely communicate

Penny Lebyane has finally broken her silence on her relationship with her alleged BFF Ntsiki Mazwai. The media personality set the record straight and explained how things were between her and the controversial media personality.

Penny Lebyane on her friendship with Ntsiki Mazwai

Hebanna! Penny Lebyane doesn't want to be associated with Ntsiki Mazwai. The media personality recently opened up about the relationship after being linked to the Moya Podcast presenter.

Penny's name popped up on social media when people were roasting Ntsiki Mazwai for defending Zimbabwean politician Rutendo Matinyarare. Fans said Penny should call her friend to order. A source close to Penny told ZiMoja that the two ladies are not close like what many people believe.

"Why do people think they are friends? They barely talk. Ngamafok fok actually because both of them are imbokodo akere?"

Penny Lebyane fumes after being linked to Ntsiki

Speaking to the publication, Penny said she doesn't understand why people think she is Ntsiki's bestie. She even revealed that Ntsiki blocked her on X.

"It's not like we are bosom buddies. I'm tired of being roped in every time Ntsiki has something to say. Yes, we were both implicated in a court case then but that is where it ends.

"She's blocked me and it's not the first time. I'm my own person. We don't even talk. Stop dragging me into her things."

