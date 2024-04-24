South African actor David James has admitted to having been racist towards actress Brenda Ngxoli

His confirmation came after the i Number Number actress went on a rant about a racist remark he made

The actor also released a statement detailing what had transpired between the two of them on set

South African actor David James has finally spoken up about the recent damning allegations Brenda Ngxoli made about him on social media.

Actor David James admits to have been racist towards Brenda Ngxoli

The truth has finally come out after the former The Queen actress, Brenda Ngxoli, turned social media upside down with her rant about David James calling her a Kaffir Meit when they were shooting a film in 2017/18.

According to TshisaLIVE, James has admitted to the claim Ngxoli made about him being racist towards her. The actor released a statement detailing what transpired between the two of them when they were on set.

The statement reads:

"While returning from set one evening, we found ourselves engaged in a discussion in the cast vehicle regarding the political era and setting of the script, as well as our respective characters. During this conversation, we also reflected on racial epithets. The following morning, Ms. Ngxoli and I engaged in mutual banter, during which both of us used some of these pejorative phrases, including the K word, in a lighthearted and facetious manner, understanding the context of our exchange....

"I deeply regret any hurt Ms Ngxoli felt. I am sorry this regrettable incident still haunts her seven years later. I unequivocally state that I welcome any further investigation of this incident by any competent authority, including the Human Rights Commission. I fully support any efforts to thoroughly revisit and examine this matter.”

