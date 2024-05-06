A South African woman shared a video on TikTok showing her groceries worth R4000 from Meat World

The haul included a large amount of meat, cooking essentials, and some frozen vegetables

The video sparked discussion online, with some viewers surprised at how much she got for the price

A woman bought a lot of meat from a store called Meat Woled. Image: @phumi.z

A Mzansi woman took to social media to share and show what R4 000 got her at a store called Meat World.

Woman showcases R4K worth of groceries

In a video posted on TikTok by @phumi.z, the woman is seen unpacking a load of groceries onto her kitchen counter.

The haul included many large packs of assorted meats, cooking oil, milk, maize meal, samp, pasta, cooldrink, lemons, frozen veggies and other small items.

Judging by all that meat, @phumi.z will sorted for a long while when it comes to her meat supply.

Watch the haul below:

Mzansi reacts to Meat World haul

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens online as they were intrigued by the woman's grocery haul. While some were stressed by how expensive food has become with the ever-rising retail prices, others asked questions related to the woman's purchase.

Thizar kamjokojoko replied:

"R4 000 iyoh izinto ziyabiza kulezinsuku (Iyoh food is expensive these days)."

Tebogo Mkateko Nxuma asked:

"Nihlala niy’ngaki? (How many of you living together?)

Nhleks wrote:

"Food is expensive you end up spending more money and not having everything you need."

AnnikieJoy replied:

"R4 000 for only food so far, no toiletries, cleaning materials, etc."

merry_rama0 said:

"When I'm doing the grocery I leave R10k plus on the till then someone ena a ba sebedisa 2liters of exella oil within two weeks. then come and say "mme oli e satswa fela fela."

matshidimokotjo

"Iyiiiiiiii things are very expensive hleng."

Angelique commented:

"Can you share the slip pls? Wanna see their pricing ."

tebogoleteno said:

"There is a stokvel running at Meat World Comaro."

Johannesburg woman spends R8k on monthly grocery shopping

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman from Johannesburg left social media users gobsmacked after sharing how much she spends on groceries on a monthly basis.

In a TikTok video shared by @themulaudzis, the woman reveals that she spent a total of R8 230 on groceries bought from various stores, including Woolworths, Dis-Chem, Pick n Pay and Clicks.

The woman said that the grocery total was inclusive of their 3-month-old's budget, which was R3 400 every month.

