A South African woman named Nolwazi Mthiya posted a video on social media showing her frustration with the Temu shopping app

She added multiple items to her cart and qualified for free gifts, but when she went to checkout, the gifts disappeared

Many viewers commented that they had also experienced similar issues with Temu's checkout process

A woman was frustrated when she couldn't see her free gifts in her Temu online order. Image: @nolwazi_mthiya

A Mzansi woman was left stressed after trying to shop on the Temu app.

Woman 'loses' her free Temu gifts

Nolwazi Mthiya (@nolwazi_mthiya) posted a video showing the various items she had placed in her online cart, the different discounts, the free shipping and the 10 free gifts she qualified for.

However, when she moved on to processing her order and checking out, her cart only showed five items she had to pay for and not the 10 free gifts.

"Temu is showing me flames," Nolwazi said in her post.

Watch the video below:

SA responds to Temu shopping dilemma

According to the comments section, many netizens could relate to Nolwazi's Temu shopping dilemma. Some people responded with helpful tips and advice for her.

mondeNokwanda❤ commented:

"Nami bangenze nje (They did this to me too)."

Asanda replied:

"Mina nzizotholile you pay for 3 ezinye free."

PippieChitts said:

"You were supposed to pick the second round to get the remaining items; you were supposed to pay for 6 items to get 10 free. All in total, there will be 16 items you’ll get."

palesawabana8 commented:

"They said I should purchase for R150 I will recieve R2000 voucher, as soon as I paid Voucher ayisaveli ."

Bibiey replied:

"Lol nami I paid for 4 items, then I got 6 free."

Lulu commented:

"This one is not buy free it’s get free, you have to pay twice then you get the item , I did it today."

Thabile Nkabinde338 said:

"Ey Uyoze umelwe inhliziyo, linda ubone (Your heart will stop beating, just wait and see)."

South African woman shares Temu fail

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman took to X (formerly known as X) to express her disappointment in recently receiving her Temu order.

Temu has left many Mzansi people disappointed. There have been growing reviews detailing how unhappy they were with their orders from Temu on the socials.

The reviews range from issues like receiving poor-quality items or items that didn't match the descriptions.

