President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the South African National Defence Force to various places in the country

He deployed soldiers at Eskom facilities in the country and in other areas nationally to combat crime

The total deployment will cost taxpayers R203 million and will last until next year

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed members of the South African National Defence Force to different Eskom power stations nationwide to protect them from crime.

Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to protect national key points

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa's deployment is expected to continue until March next year and will set the taxpayers back by R203.9 million. He revealed that the members would work hand in hand with members of the South African Police Service to protect national key points like its power infrastructure. The operation is called Operation Prosper Eskom Power Stations, and according to Ramaphosa, it came into effect in April this year.

Ramapbosa also revealed that 746 members of the SANDF have been deployed. They will work with the police to prevent and fight crime and maintain and preserve the law. Ramaphosa had previously deployed soldiers to Eskom infrastructure in 2022 when criminals were targeting power stations. This led to the loss of diesel and cables and malicious property damage.

South Africans unconvinced by deployment

Netizens on Facebook were not moved by Ramaphosa deploying members of the SANDF.

Mashele Bongani Bang said:

"Deployment my foot. They should do that permanently."

James Saltana said:

"They are fighting crime for their re-election and not for us. They are guarding Eskom because they are afraid of sabotage and loadshedding."

Charlene Andrews Jood said:

"They like locking themselves inside the police station during dangerous situations anyway, so why not?"

Noto Rapulana Sejosengoe said.

"Good. It's not like they got many other gigs going on anyway."

Hlubi N Hadebe said:

"The president of extension."

Ramaphosa confident in second term

