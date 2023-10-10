The recent cash-in-transit heist has angered Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann, who called on the South African National Defense Force to intervene in the syndicates

This is after it was revealed that members of the South African Police Service took half an hour to arrive at the scene of the crime

Netizens pointed out that the army and the SAPS are all involved in this syndicate

South Africans think the SANDF and the SAPS are involved in Cash-in-transit heists. Images: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Fidelity CEO CEO Wahl Bartmann called on the army to tackle cash-in-transit heists. This is after it took police 30 minutes to respond to a heist in Johannesburg over the weekend.

Bartmann slammed the police for the slow response time, saying their attitude towards CIT heists is inadequate.

Fidelity CEO slams SAPS over slow response time to heist

Bartmann spoke recently in an interview with eNCA following a cash-in-transit heist that took place on Saturday, 7 October, on the N12 in Johannesburg. The heist took place near Mondeor. During the heist, a woman driving a BMW was hijacked and kidnapped.

According to eNCA, it took over 30 minutes for the police to show up on the scene, a response time Bartmann finds unacceptable. Bartmann pointed out that the company went to parliament, and afterwards, there was support from the SAPS. However, the support seems to have declined, and the recent heist was proof.

Bartmann calls for SA Army intervention

He also called on the military to be deployed. He also refuted the statements made by Premier Panyaza Lesufi that South Africa should move to a cashless society, saying that cash will not disappear anytime soon. A video of the crime scene was posted on Twitter by @LindA_MniSii. View it here.

South Africans suspect the involvement of cops and military

Netizens commented on Facebook that the police are involved in the CIT heist syndicate.

Mzwakhe Mike Ndlovu said:

“The problem is that some incidents have police and political connections. They deliberately delay response. It’s all about money.”

Cheslin Nelson agreed.

“The police are involved.”

Nwunde Keo suggested:

“It’s time to arm your employees and give them proper training to deal with such. Hire more people, not three people, to transport millions.”

Rodgers Banes added:

“Just say it like it is. Police and high-profile people are all involved. Don’t beat about the bush.”

Frankie Shava remarked:

“Police and military are involved, so it won’t solve anything.”

Lesego Molobye pointed out:

“Army and SAPS work together with these people. CITs won’t end either way. Why risk your life for money that is insured?”

robbers set armoured cash vehicle on fire in Durban

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a failed cash-in-transit heist in Durban had Mzansi calling for more police action.

The heist took place on the N2. Police were called to the scene where the armoured vehicle was set on fire following robbers’ failed attempts at making away with the money.

