The South African rugby team might play against France without flying the nation’s colours

This is because the government failed to meet the deadline to amend anti-doping laws

This could not only affect the Springbok’s quarter-final clash, but it also means they won’t sing the anthem

SA is disappointed that the government missed anti-doping law deadlines.

Source: Getty Images

The Springbok may have to play their quarter-final clash with hosts France this weekend without singing the National Anthem or waving the Mzani flag.

South Africa was declared non-compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations. The Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, announced that it will appeal the announcement.

South Africa misses anti-doping law deadline

South Africa is supposed to update its anti-doping laws in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code by Friday. The new regulation was implemented two years ago, and Mzansi has until Friday to ensure that the laws align with the new code. According to eNCA, SA is not the only country yet to adjust its rules accordingly.

Bermuda has also yet to amend and introduce new laws, and it looks like if the rules are not passed, the South African rugby team will play without waving the flag, having a flag on their jerseys and singing Nkosi Sikelel’ Africa.

Government to appeal declaration: Kodwa

Kodwa recently hosted a press briefing where he announced that the country plans on appealing the non-compliance declaration with the Court for Arbitration for Sport. This news has left a sour taste in SA Rubgy’s head, Mark Alexander. He slammed the government for dragging its feet and debating an undebatable matter. He lashed out, saying that this was a disgraceful matter.

South Africans unhappy with the government

Netizens on Facebook slammed the government.

Jack Prentice said:

“The minister of Sports and his predecessor owe South Africa an explanation for their tardiness and the incompetence of their officials. This has been pending since 2021.”

Colin Bridger was disappointed:

“Another ANC government flop: non-compliance. Thinking we’re too big to be pushed around.”

Marie Clark wrote:

“I hope SA get their act together. What a shame if this happens through slacking.”

Fiona Rall exclaimed:

“The incompetent government of SA failed to comply with regulations required by WADA. they had more than enough time to make the necessary changes needed.”

Hannetjie Jordaan said:

“This government doesn’t believe in laws. They do as they please.”

