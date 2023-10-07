The Springboks and Proteas may be forced to play without the South African flag or national anthem

The Democratic Alliance (DA) reacted to the threat of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to South Africa

The DA's leader John Steenhuizen, dragged the government for failing to comply with the regulations set in 2021

John Steenhuizen made an announcement about the Spingbok's flag debacle. image: @Our_DA and @Sprigboks

The Springboks and Proteas may face a situation where they can't fly South Africa's flag at their World Cup games.

Springboks might play flagless at World Cup

They might have to use a neutral flag and not sing the national anthem due to the government's failure to comply with the 2021 regulations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has only 9 days to update the Anti-Doping Act.

DA calls for solidarity

John Steenhuizen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), has called on South Africans to support the national teams by proudly wearing Springbok, Protea jerseys, or SA colours.

The DA released a video criticising the African National Congress (ANC) for its incompetence in handling this issue.

Steenhuizen said the DA plans to introduce a Private Members Bill to prevent further failure from the government that diminishes the pride and unity of South Africans as a diverse nation.

See the video below:

SA weighs in on DA's response

Check out some of the comments below:

@MarkSham said:

"I don’t know who’s in charge of your communications strategy but they should be fired."

@nonzoe stated:

"The DA needs to stop rescuing the ANC government. Let this shameful thing happen."

@tlalane_ noted:

"At this point, you are campaigning for the ANC."

@Dee0015_ added:

"Don't put politics into sports John, that's wrong."

@NathiNzima tweeted:

"This guy is an opportunist."

@SkydoPeza posted:

"On the verge of what? Haibo John."

@DavidHe47654658 commented:

"All the supporters at the game should wave flags and sing the anthem in their own time."

Source: Briefly News