Mzansi is expecting the national rugby team to bring the cup home at the upcoming World Cup

Bokke skipper Siya Kolisi recently shared his hopes and wished that the nation support the team, and the country duly responded

Netizens rallied behind the team and encouraged them to mount a successful defence of their championship

South Africans stood behind the springbok as they departed to France for the World Cup. Image: Phil Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have thrown their weight behind the Springboks heading into the World Cup.

Expectations from the nation are high as netizens expressed their hope to see the Bokke successfully defend the World Cup, with netizens praying for the national team and its success.

Springbok jet off to France for World Cup

The World Cup is set to kick off in September, and the Springboks will first go up against Scotland in the group stages on 10 September. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi recently implored South Africans to continue supporting the Springboks as they go into the world cup with hopes that they will bring it home. Kolisi almost missed the World Cup after he got a knee injury in April.

He recently admitted that he was terrified that the knee injury would keep him out of the World Cup team, and had it not been for his wife and family supporting him, he would have struggled to recover. He recovered in time to make the selection, which was warmly welcomed by the nation.

In a recent media briefing, Kolisi said that he hopes that they become the first national team to lift the Webb Willis Trophy for a record fourth time. The Springboks have won the world cup three times: in 1995, 2007 and 2019.

The Springbok posted their farewell on Instagram, and the nation supported them.

South Africans show their support for the Bokke

Netizens had beautiful words of encouragement to share with the Bokke.

The_rose_narrative said:

"They're already doubting us and ringing Ireland and France's praises. Even I doubted at times. But they don't know who we are and what we've been building. They don't know our nation at all. We'll show it fiercely with our support."

Justice.mathebula.710 pointed out:

" Go and make us proud, folks."

Linda.gaddi commented:

"Just do it! You know you can. I know you can, and SA knows you can."

Its_kiiiiiyyyaaa remarked:

"What a vibe it was. To be part of something phenomenal. You guys have the country behind you. Let's bring it home."

Mriya.z786 added:

"Springboks will show the world that they are and will always be the world champions."

Waleedsmith12 had expectations.

"I hope the rugby we're going to play in the world cup is as good and up to standard as the support and send-off you got."

