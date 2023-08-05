South Africa's star rugby player Siya Kolisi was in full daddy duty in an adorable video of his family

The Springbok captain was spending time with his little girl, Keziah Kolisi, and he wanted to do her hair

Siya Kolisi looked right at home as he helped his child get ready, and wifey Rachel Kolisi was there guiding his work

Siya Kolisi was spending time with his beloved daughter, Keziah Kolisi. A TikTok video got thousands of views, and it was a snippet of what Springbok rugby player, Siya Kolisi gets up to as a dad of two, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi.

Soya Kolisi did his kid Keziah Kolisi's hair, and people loved seeing the Springbok captain out of his element. Image: Instagram/@siyakolisi/TikTok/@mgosi_sa

Source: UGC

Many people commented on the video of Siya Kolisi and his child, gushing over them. People left many comments evaluating his handiwork.

Siya Kolisi's hairstyling skills put to the test by child Keziah Kolisi

Siya Kolisi shows that he is immersed in fatherhood. In a video, the Springboks captain was styling his daughter's hair into a ponytail. Watch the video by @mgosi_sa below to see how well he did.

South Africans discuss Siya Kolisi's hairstyling technique on Keziah

Many people thought it was hilarious to see Siya Kolisi off the field. Rachel made a joke about where Siya placed Keziah's ponytail.

Wele said:

"The lowest pony ever took me."

user7611390120601 joked:

"She's not happy at all with daddy's work."

Mfusie added:

"She is not happy daddy."

Thembisa safe space commented:

"This man is the captain of a whole team can't tie girls hair, well done dad."

Mahlatse laughed:

"I felt that yoh."

Amanda Jack noted:

"'Got the lowest pony ever!'. Haybo Shade sis Rachel lol."

Kolisi family moments leave South African touched

Siya Kolisi often has heartwarming moments with his family. Rachel was moving houses, and people thought it was fascinating.

