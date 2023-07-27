Her fellow South Africans showed Rachel Kolisi a lot of love after she shared the pain of having to move to Europe

The wife of Springbok player Siya Kolisi poured her heart out in a post a week before moving to France

Netizens sent her messages of comfort and told her to tell everyone she met about Mzansi's beauty

South Africans came out in large numbers to comfort and strengthen Rachel Kolisi after she reflected on her final week in Mzansi before moving to France.

Others encouraged her to tell people in Europe about beautiful South Africa, and some told her to expect the mixed emotions and grieving process to come naturally.

Rachel Kolisi is sad and happy that the Kolisis are moving to France

Rachel Kolisi's post came following the announcement the Kolisi Foundation made of former Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi's move to France after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, set to take place in France.

In an emotional post, Rachel poured her heart out about how she feels about her, Siya and their family moving to France. She expressed how grateful and devastated at the same time she is for the move due to her deep love for South Africa.

"(I'm) juggling a lot at the moment, and (I'm) the furthest thing from being ready for a move overseas."

Siya Kolisi will join French-based Racing 92 after the end of the World Cup. He will be playing for the team until 2026.

Read the post here:

South Africans show Rachel Kolisi support in comment section

South Africans strengthened Rachel Kolisi with warm and comforting comments on her Instagram account.

Jessica_hofmeyr told her to spread the Mzansi gospel.

"All I can tell you is that you need to spread the word about how amazing our country is, how beautiful the people are and that there is no better place on earth."

Kimstagram said she should expect the grieving process.

"We have these romantic notions in our head and then arrive at a culture that isn't ours. And we'll do fine. It just takes time, and we must allow ourselves to give what we left behind."

Softlandingsupport said:

"You have to roll with the punches and be present. Your heart will surely be in SA, but home is wherever your family is."

Pau.exton added:

"There is a Facebook group called South Africans in France, full of great advice."

Marlene.debeer pointed out:

"It will be good. Embrace each new chapter."

Rachel Kolisi cuddles with Siya in beautiful birthday post

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Rachel Kolisi shared a picture of herself cuddling Siya Kolisi on his 32nd birthday.

The picture shows a relaxed Kolisi lounging on a chair while his wife wraps her arms around his neck.

Netizens showed love to the couple in the comment section.

