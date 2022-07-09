Rachel Kolisi shared two photos of her family that were taken exactly four years apart and remarked on how much had happened

A lot did happen, South Africa won the Rugby World Cup, Covid19 put the world into lockdown and there were riots and floods

Her fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the post and remarked on how much the kids had grown

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Rachel Kolisi took to Facebook to share two photographs of herself and her family, one from 8 July 2018 and the other from 8 July 2022m, exactly four years apart.

She captioned the pics with a comment remarking on all that has happened between those two photos and how much her life had changed.

From winning the Rugby World Cup to battling through Covid19, riots and floods, South Africa and the Kolisis have been through a lot and come out different on the other side.

Rachel Kolisi shared two photos that were taken exactly four years apart and she remarked on how much had happened. Photo credit: @Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Rachel captioned the snaps with the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"2018 vs 2022

Insane to think of everything that’s happened in between.

One thing remains certain. God is so good, and his plans for your life will exceed your wildest expectations. ❤️"

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the story and shared their thoughts

Mobb Xundu:

"Aaaah The Kolisi's....Mama n Papa , what a wonderful moment

#CaptainOmyCaptain#MamaKolisi."

Nomfundo Fikizolo:

"Very soon they are gonna be teens."

Gary Stiles:

"Siya mate what happened to your boots !! ."

'Jiggle Jiggle': Kolisis show off their fire dance moves as they sing 'rap' hit

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Kolisis are constantly setting family and couple goals for South Africa and once again they have done something to put a smile on people's faces.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi shared a video with their whole family and they even invited Cheslin Kolbe to join in on the fun.

They were staying at Angala South Africa, a boutique hotel where homely luxury blends with the pristine beauty of nature.

They danced as best they could, with Rachel giving it plenty like she always does. They all sang Louis Theroux's hit 'rap' song Jiggle Jiggle with hilarious consequences.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News