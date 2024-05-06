Orlando Pirates are eying the R7 million cash prize for winning the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, 1 June 2024

The defending champions will face newly crowned PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mbombela Stadium

Bucs supporters are excited about the cash money, but more than anything, they are backing their side to retain the title they won last season

Orlando Pirates must beat Mamelodi Sundowns to defend their Nedbank Cup title. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates will be keen to defend their title, while victory has been made sweeter with an R7 million cash prize.

The Bucs will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final at the Mbombela Stadium, on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Nedbank Cup cash prize is life-changing

Pirates and Sundowns will play in the Nedbank Cup final as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Nedbank statement on Gauteng News, the prize money makes the competition the most lucrative title in Mzansi.

The statement read:

"This windfall can be a game-changer, especially for teams from the lower divisions, providing much-needed financial resources to invest in infrastructure, player development, and overall competitiveness."

Sundowns will also aim for the title and the R7 million, although they have already pocketed R1 billion after qualifying for the Fifa World Club Cup.

Fans want Bucs to defend the title

Orlando Pirates fans are confident their side can defend the Nedbank Cup title, and they took to social media to wish their team good luck.

Sipho GN Sipho says big cash prizes add extra incentive:

"That's why one team is excited bout getting R1 billion for participating in the Fifa World Club Cup."

Gloria Sesing backs Pirates:

"Whether it's Sundowns or what, our boys will still win this match, mark my words. Forever Orlando Pirates, we are very proud of you guys. Keep up the good work."

Thabiso Dikobe is a Downs fans:

Let's do this, Sundowns. The sky is the limit."

Júnior Salvador is impressed with the cash prize:

"Yho, good luck, my Pirates."

Muso KaMgobhozi Jamile expects a good final:

"They are both great in their own way. Pirates for life."

