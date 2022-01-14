Are you a fan of Hindu TV shows? If so, you might want to consider checking out Guddan Zee One. If you are looking for something different from the cliche storylines in Indian soapies, you are at the right place. So, before adding the show to your watchlist, go through these details.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Guddan Zee One: cast members. Photo: @StarTimes

Source: Facebook

Guddan Zee One is a fascinating story that mirrors day-to-day challenges. It brings together the most talented minds, who play their roles perfectly. The show's plot has been curated so well that it will have you glued to your screens. Meanwhile, you might want to familiarize yourself with the plot summary, cast members and teasers.

Guddan Zee One

Zee One brings you yet another show. Going through these details is fundamental as you prepare for the show's episodes.

Guddan on Zee One profile summary

Full name: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Full name in English: Guddan, You Can't Do It!

Genre: Drama, romance

Drama, romance Created by: Ved Raj Srivastava

Ved Raj Srivastava Written by: Manasvi Arya

Manasvi Arya Screenplay by: Shweta Bhardwaj

Shweta Bhardwaj Story by: Ved Raj, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Aakriti Atreja

Ved Raj, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Aakriti Atreja Directed by: Vaibhav Singh and Dharmendra Sharma

Vaibhav Singh and Dharmendra Sharma Creative director: Vidhi Tandon

Vidhi Tandon Starring: Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani and Savi Thakur

Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani and Savi Thakur Theme music composer: Puneet Dixit

Puneet Dixit Country of origin: India

India Original language: Hindi

Hindi Number of seasons: 1

1 Number of episodes: 595

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Guddan Zee one's cast

Apart from a twisted but captivating plot summary, the show brings together the most talented minds in the entertainment industry. These are the main Guddan Zee one cast members and their significance to the plot.

Kanika Mann as Guddan Jindal

Guddan Jindal. Photo: @Kanika Mann

Source: Facebook

She is Bhushan and Sumati's daughter, Revati's half-sister, Akshat's second wife, Choti's mother, and Alisha's stepmother.

Guddan Birla as Choti Guddan

Choti. Photo: @Serial Hindi Sinopsis

Source: Facebook

She is Akshat and Guddan's daughter. She gets married to Agastya.

Nishant Singh Malkani as Akshat Jindal

Akshat. Photo: @Nishant Singh Malkani

Source: Facebook

Akshat is Angad and Avinash's brother, Antara's former husband, Guddan's husband, and Choti and Alisha's father.

Savi Thakur as Agastya Birla

Agastya. Photo: @Savi Thakur

Source: Facebook

Agastya is Pushpa's son, Choti's husband and Arushi's brother.

Dalljiet Kaur as Antara Rawat Jindal

Antara. Photo: Dalljiet Kaur

Source: Facebook

Antara is Vikram's sister, Akshat's former wife, Alisha's mother, and Choti Guddan's stepmother.

The other cast members include:

Shrishti Mitra as Revati Gupta

Trishna Vivek as Kaushalya Gupta

Mayank Verma as Vardaan Jindal

Anuj Kohli as Kishore Jindal

Subhasish Chakraborty as Bhushan Gupta

Rehaan Roy as Police Inspector Parv Singh

Daljeet Soundh as Kalpana Jindal

Jatin Shah as Vikram Rawat

Neha Yadav as Ganga Jindal

Sikandar Kharbanda as Avinash Jindal

Neha Yadav as Ganga Jindal

Anjali Ujawane as Shanti Gupta

Garima Dixit as Siddhi Singh

Manan Joshi as Rocky Chaubey

Achal Tankwal as Angad Jindal

Palak Jain as Alisha Jindal Goel

Anahita Jhanbaksh as Pushpa Birla

Nirmala J Chandra as Sonalika Birla

Dhrasti Bhanushali as Rashi Birla

Pratham Kunwar as Mani Birla

Abhinandan Jindal as Aarav Jindal

Shalini Mahal as Aarushi Birla

Plot summary

Guddan on Zee One features an innocent young woman, Guddan Gupta, who hails from Indore. She is raised by her father, Bhushan Gupta, and stepmother, Kaushlya Gupta. Her stepmother dislikes her, making her childhood challenging. She blames herself for not being able to save her biological mother. However, she has a cordial relationship with her father and Revati Gupta, her step-sister.

She agrees to marry chef Akshat Jindal, a billionaire, to save her step-sister's life.

Full story

Akshat loses his wife, Antara, to a traumatic road accident. The ordeal sends him into an unknown world. He becomes an unemotional and no-nonsense father figure to his nephews, whom he looks after following his brother's death. His nephews love and fear him.

Guddan ties the knot with Akshat, and even though she annoys him, he protects her. She slowly warms up to him and falls in love with him. Earlier in the marriage, Akshat worries that Guddan is after his money. However, he realizes that her stepmother arranged the marriage, but Guddan genuinely loves him; hence, he embraces her.

Are Guddan's intentions genuine?

Vikram Rawat, a police officer, blackmails Guddan to stay with Akshat to collect enough evidence to prove that Akshat murdered his wife. Guddan keeps Vikram's intentions a secret. When Akshat discovers her motive, he breaks her Mangala sutra.

Angad Jindal, Akshat's brother, who has a mental condition, is accused of being behind Antara's death. When Akshat realizes that the situation is getting out of hand, he hides him to prevent the police from arresting him. However, Guddan brings Angad back to Akshat's house.

Is Guddan dead?

How many episodes are there in Guddan? Photo: @Zee One

Source: Facebook

Antara, thought to be dead, resurfaces and attempts to ruin Guddan and Akshat's relationship. Antara sends her goons to murder Angad. Later, she sends her men to kill Guddan when they leave for their honeymoon arranged by Angad. Antara takes advantage of the situation to shoot at Guddan, who falls off a cliff.

AJ and Guddan meet for the first time, and Guddan confronts AJ for shooting her. AJ defends himself by saying he protected her from finding out about Revati's hatred towards her. Guddan confronts Revati for joining forces with Antara to ruin her marriage.

Guddan leaves her husband

A frustrated Guddan leaves Akshat and ends their relationship. She moves in with AJ and believes she is expecting his child. Antara is arrested for attempting to murder her. Meanwhile, AJ thinks Guddan aborted their baby because she is Antara's accomplice. Therefore, he moves in with Antara for revenge.

Four years later, Guddan relocates to Mumbai and becomes a successful actress. Meanwhile, Akshat becomes a miserable alcoholic, and Antara takes over the house. Guddan meets Akshat when she returns to Indore to promote a film. They sort their differences and start a new relationship.

Guddan gives birth to a baby girl, Choti Guddan. However, Akshat's brother and his wife kidnap the baby. A brawl comes up during the kidnapping, and Guddan and Akshat are killed.

20 years later

Choti is all grown up and looks exactly like her mother. She runs her late father's restaurant.

Teasers

Guddan Zee One teasers will keep you posted on the drama as the show unfolds. Therefore, be on the lookout for the monthly updates.

These details about Guddan Zee One are enough to consider checking the show out. You cannot afford to miss out on the drama. Tune in to Zee One for the bumpy experience.

READ ALSO: StarLife Waiting For Love: cast, full story, plot summary, theme song, teasers

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about StarLife Waiting For Love. It is another show you should consider checking out.

StarLife Waiting For Love details highlight the show's storyline, cast members, theme song, teasers, and plot summary. Go through them to determine whether it is your kind of show.

Source: Briefly News